Postal Realty Trust, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 2, 2023

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. PSTL (the "Company"), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,700 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the "USPS"), ranging from last-mile post offices to larger industrial facilities, announced today it will report its financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023 on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, after market close.

Webcast and Call Information:

The Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor website at https://investor.postalrealtytrust.com/Investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. To participate in the conference call, callers from the United States and Canada should dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time at 1-877-407-9208. International callers should dial 1-201-493-6784.

Replay:

A telephonic replay of the call will be available starting at 11:30 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 internationally. The passcode for the replay is 13734922.

About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,700 properties leased primarily to the USPS. More information is available at postalrealtytrust.com.

