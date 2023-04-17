Cresco Labs Opens Second Sunnyside in Miami, Florida

Cresco Labs CL CRLBF ("Cresco" or "the Company), a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded products, today announced it has expanded in Miami, Florida, with the addition of a second store on the west side located at 8717 SW 24th St. The Company's Florida retail footprint has grown to 29 total dispensaries. Nationwide, Cresco has 64 operating locations.

"We're continuing our Florida expansion effort to bring our highly productive retail model and differentiated portfolio of branded products to more patients living in populous regions," said Charlie Bachtell, Cresco Labs' CEO & Co-Founder. "Miami-Dade is the eighth most populous U.S. county, with nearly 2.7 million residents, and we look forward to our new Westchester store joining our existing west Miami store to better serve the growing patient base in South Florida. We're excited to add our newest Sunnyside store to our growing store network."

Like Sunnyside's other Florida stores, this new location will provide a wide assortment of cannabis products from the Company's branded portfolio that includes Cresco, One Plant, Supply (High Supply), Good News, Remedi and Sunnyside. The store also has a curated selection of accessories.

Patients can place orders today both in store and online through the retailer's Sunnyside.shop website. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 AM to 8 PM, and Sunday, 9 AM to 6 PM.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG") approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs' national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry's largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com

