KBI Biopharma and Selexis SA Appoint J.D. Mowery as CEO

KBI Biopharma, Inc. (KBI) and Selexis SA, both JSR Life Sciences companies, today announced the appointment of J.D. Mowery as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Widely respected as an innovative biotech leader with a nearly 25-year track record of successfully inspiring colleagues and building organizations, J.D. will lead KBI and Selexis into the next chapter of becoming a leader in the next generation of CDMOs that are emerging.

"Through decades of service, J.D. has devoted his career to meaningful work with a clear focus on patient impact through the launch of novel therapies and by providing world-class service to manufacturing and development partners," said Tim Lowery, President of JSR Life Sciences. "As we enter a pivotal growth phase, J.D. will play a crucial role in leading KBI and Selexis and empowering our global teams to succeed through servant leadership. We are confident his commitment to our long-term impact will guide us to greater success."

J.D. will leverage his extensive global biopharmaceutical industry experience in operations, manufacturing, tech transfer, facility construction, business development, employee growth, and investor relations. Previously having worked on both sides of the industry with innovators such as Genentech, Celgene, Juno, and most recently, Treadwell Therapeutics, as well as CDMOs Lonza and AGC Biologics, he acquired expertise across diverse modalities including small molecule, biologics, and cell and gene therapy.

"It is an honor to join KBI and Selexis at the perfect inflection point where we can leverage the collective knowledge, scientific expertise, and resources of the entire JSR ecosystem," said J.D. "I'm fortunate to work with an amazingly talented team and energized that our current and future partners will see us positively disrupt the industry as an example of a true next-generation CDMO."

J.D. finished, "I truly look forward to leading KBI and Selexis with a relentless focus on realizing our full potential for our people, partners, and most importantly, the patients across the globe that we serve together."

J.D. will work closely with JSR leadership to ensure a seamless alignment of goals and continue to identify strategic growth opportunities within the larger JSR ecosystem.

About KBI Biopharma, Inc.

KBI Biopharma, Inc., a JSR Life Sciences company, is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing fully integrated, accelerated drug development and biologics manufacturing services and expertise to life science companies. With each of its 500+ client partners, KBI works closely to personalize and rapidly accelerate drug development programs. Built upon a foundation of world-class analytics capabilities and extensive scientific and technical expertise, KBI delivers robust process development and clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing services for mammalian, microbial, and cell therapy programs. Recognized for quality manufacturing, KBI helps partners advance drug candidates to the market. KBI serves its global partners with eight locations in Europe and the USA. More information is available at www.kbibiopharma.com.

About Selexis SA

Selexis SA, a JSR Life Sciences company, is a global leader in mammalian cell line development with best-in-class modular technology and highly specialized solutions that enable the life sciences industry to rapidly discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and vaccines. Our global partners are utilizing Selexis technologies to advance more than 160 drug candidates in preclinical and clinical development and the manufacture of ten commercial products. As part of a comprehensive drug development process, Selexis technologies shorten development timelines and reduce manufacturing risks. More information is available at www.selexis.com.

