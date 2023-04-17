South America Carbon Black Market to Touch Valuation of US$ 800.45 Million by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for carbon black in South America achieved a value of US$ 512.48 million in 2022 and is predicted to reach US$ 800.45 million by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.73% from 2023-2031.

South America carbon black market is driven by factors such as an increase in automobile production, a flourishing construction sector, and the expansion of the manufacturing industry. The region's total carbon black production has been on an upward trajectory, primarily due to the rising demand for high-performance products and the introduction of innovative manufacturing processes.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/south-america-carbon-black-market

Brazil is the major country in the region, leading the South American carbon black market both in terms of production and consumption. The country's strong automobile and tire manufacturing sectors have fueled the demand for carbon black in the region. Other significant players in the market include Argentina, Colombia, and Chile, which are also witnessing growth in their respective carbon black industries.

The major end-users of carbon black in South America include the tire and rubber industry, plastics and polymer manufacturing, and the coatings and printing ink industry. The tire and rubber industry accounts for the largest share of carbon black consumption in the region, driven by the expansion of automobile production and the increasing demand for replacement tires.

Factors driving the demand for carbon black in South America include rapid urbanization, the growth of infrastructure projects, and the overall expansion of the region's manufacturing sector. The need for enhanced fuel efficiency and the adoption of eco-friendly products in automotive applications have also contributed to the increased demand for carbon black.

Current trends in the South America carbon black market encompass a focus on sustainability and the adoption of cleaner manufacturing processes. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in the development of advanced and environmentally friendly carbon black products to meet the stringent regulations imposed by governments in the region. In addition, the ongoing efforts to improve the overall quality of carbon black products and the development of innovative applications are expected to provide a further boost to the market in the coming years.

Furnace Black Process to Continue Dominating South America Carbon Black Market, With More than 54% Revenue Share

The South America market is dominated by the furnace black process, accounting for more than 54% of the revenue. Its popularity is due to its exceptional efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and high-quality output, making it the preferred choice for carbon black production in the region.

With an efficiency percentage that produces carbon black with a high degree of purity and consistency, the furnace black process involves the controlled thermal decomposition of hydrocarbons, resulting in uniform carbon black particles with desired properties. This consistency is crucial for end-users in industries such as automotive and tire manufacturing, where product performance is paramount.

The furnace black process is also cost-effective process in the carbon black market due to its adaptability to a variety of feedstocks, including oil, natural gas, and coal tar, making it suitable for different supply chain scenarios. The high production capacity of furnace black facilities allows manufacturers to achieve economies of scale, further reducing the overall production costs.

Driven by its ability to meet the stringent quality requirements of end-users and its compatibility with various feedstocks, furnace black's versatility makes it suitable for producing carbon black grades with a wide range of properties, catering to the diverse needs of industries such as tire manufacturing, plastics, and coatings.

Specialty Grade Carbon Black Generates Over 85% Revenue of Carbon Black Market

Specialty grade carbon black captured more than 85% revenue share of the South America carbon black market because of its unique properties and diverse applications. Specialty grade carbon black is produced through specialized manufacturing processes that enable manufacturers to tailor the properties of carbon black particles to meet specific end-use requirements.

Specialty grade carbon black is used in high-end applications, such as automotive coatings, plastics, and inks, where product performance, color, and consistency are crucial. The use of specialty grade carbon black is also driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials, as it can be used to improve the durability and recyclability of products.

Moreover, specialty grade carbon black offers a higher profit margin for manufacturers, as it commands a premium price due to its superior quality and specialized properties. This has encouraged manufacturers to invest in R&D to develop innovative specialty grade carbon black grades, further expanding the market and driving revenue growth.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/south-america-carbon-black-market

Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia Collectively Held 90% Revenue Share of South America Carbon Black Market

Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia dominate the South America market with more than 90% revenue share, with Brazil being the largest market player. In 2022, Brazil held over 64% revenue share and consumed more than 56.84 K tons of carbon black.

Brazil's dominant position in the South America carbon black market is attributed to its well-established automotive and tire industries, which are the main consumers of carbon black in the country. The growing construction industry and increasing demand for specialty carbon black grades for high-end applications such as automotive coatings and inks have further boosted the demand for carbon black in Brazil.

Moreover, Brazil's strategic location and large domestic market have attracted several international carbon black manufacturers, who have set up production facilities in the country to cater to the local demand and expand their market presence in South America.

Growing Competition from Asian Manufacturers in the South American Carbon Black Market

As per Astute Analytica, South America market is dominated by top 9 players namely Astlett Rubber Inc., BASF SE, Birla Carbon, Cabot Corporation, Continental Carbon Company, Copa Logistica International Ltda Me, Dow Inc., Imerys, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporationnamely as they are holding over 56% of the market share.

From the past few years, the South American market has been experiencing a growing competition from Asian manufacturers. These manufacturers have been able to offer their products at lower prices due to factors such as access to cheaper raw materials, government subsidies, and lower labor costs. This has put pressure on local and established players who have had to reduce their prices in order to stay competitive.

However, the lower prices have also resulted in reduced profit margins, making it challenging for local players in the carbon black market to invest in research and development of new products, expand their manufacturing capacity or adopt new technologies. This has given Asian manufacturers an advantage as they have invested in research and development and have adopted advanced manufacturing techniques to produce higher quality products at a lower cost.

In order to remain competitive, local and established players have had to focus on reducing their costs through process optimization and automation, as well as improving their product quality and customer service. They have also diversified their product offerings and explored new markets to reduce their dependence on the South American carbon black market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Astlett Rubber Inc.

BASF SE

Birla Carbon

Cabot Corporation

Continental Carbon Company

Copa Logistica International Ltda Me

Dow Inc.

Imerys

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Orion Engineered Carbons

PentaCarbon GmbH

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd

Other major players

Local Customers

Dayco Argentina SA

Automundial S.A.

Nexen Tire do Brasil

Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Fate Saici

Creative Industria e Comercio Ltda.

Actega

Michelin Indústria de Pneus

Metal Printing

Other Prominent players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/south-america-carbon-black-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com