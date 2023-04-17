symplr Launches Product Suites at HIMSS23 Supporting Hospitals' Operational Requirements and Mission-Critical Workflows

Advancements in enterprise healthcare operations software portfolio help hospitals streamline operations with a single partner

symplr®, the leader in enterprise healthcare operations software, today launched four product suites as part of its Connected Enterprise initiative and announced the latest version of the industry-leading Midas Care Management solution at the annual Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Conference. Collectively, these innovations will help health systems thrive, not just survive, improving clinical and financial outcomes while reducing staff churn.

"The healthcare industry continues to face financial, workforce, and competitive pressures. The latest innovations to our software will help hospitals, health systems and other care delivery organizations optimize operations so that they can continue to excel, avoiding costly inefficiencies that waste precious resources," said Brian Fugere, Chief Product Officer of symplr. "We're committed to helping our customer partners accelerate mission-critical outcomes including providing the best quality patient care."

The introduction of symplr's new product suites creates efficiencies for health systems addressing urgent operational challenges including staff retention, burnout, compliance, and rising supply chain costs:



symplr Workforce Suite delivers healthcare-specific collaborative SaaS solutions for a patient-centered approach to managing all roles across the enterprise.

symplr Supply Chain Suite ensures vendor credentialing compliance and enforces new product policies that safeguard evidence-based and clinically defensible purchasing decisions.

symplr Quality Suite improves operational and clinical performance, compares against curated benchmark data, and fosters a safe care environment.

symplr Credentialing Suite combines advanced automated credentialing software with NCQA-accredited credentials verification organization (CVO) services in a single offering to scale capacity to reduce the workload on medical staff services teams.

"symplr is a valued partner in our efforts to enhance the patient experience through our digital front door. We collaborate on a myriad of solutions that help drive our digital transformation journey," said Taylor Hamilton, Chief Consumer Officer at Ballad Health. "As someone who enjoys helping others, working in healthcare operations is particularly fulfilling for me. It aligns perfectly with Ballad Health's mission of providing the best possible care."

symplr is advancing its Connected Enterprise vision by combining its best-in-class SaaS solutions with a common user interface, an API Gateway (including EHR integration), and a common set of platform services to provide integrated workflows across solutions. Together, these will provide customers with a secure, high-performance experience that improves operational efficiency and generate actionable insights.

The upcoming release of symplr's Midas Care Management version 11.0 enables health systems to more efficiently manage the quality of the care they provide and the safety of their patients with an enhanced user experience. Midas Care Management is part of the symplr Quality Suite, delivering integrated workflows and analytics for the complex needs of health system quality and safety programs.

symplr will showcase these product suites and our enterprise healthcare operations portfolio at HIMSS in Chicago. Visit the symplr booth #1867.

