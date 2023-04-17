Wealth Minerals Ltd. Announces Participation in the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt

Vancouver, BC, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2023) - Wealth Minerals Ltd. WML will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse, which will take place on May 5th and 6th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Wealth Minerals Ltd. management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present at 3:30 CET on May 5th to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and Investors can register to attend at: https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration/

Kai Hoffmann, Managing Director of Soar Financial Partners, remarked, “Following two virtual, and three in-person events, Deutsche Goldmesse has established itself as Germany's premier investment conference in the resource space. Being from Germany myself and working solely in the junior mining space for the last 12 years, I understand what German and European investors are looking for. This is why I have focused on bringing together a selective group of impressive and diverse companies, keynote speakers, mining influencers, HNW investors, asset & fund managers, media partners and more. I am excited to offer this boutique event once again, exclusive to the junior mining sector.”

The Deutsche Goldmesse website is updated regularly with attending companies, keynote speakers, schedule, and other important details. … www.deutschegoldmesse.com

About Wealth Minerals Ltd.

Wealth is a mineral resource company with interests in Canada and Chile. The Company’s focus is the acquisition and development of lithium projects in South America.The Company opportunistically advances battery metal projects where it has a peer advantage in project selection and initial evaluation. Lithium market dynamics and a rapidly increasing metal price are the result of profound structural issues with the industry meeting anticipated future demand. Wealth is positioning itself to be a major beneficiary of this future mismatch of supply and demand. In parallel with lithium market dynamics, Wealth believes other battery metals will benefit from similar industry trends.For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company’s website (www.wealthminerals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's premier mining investment conference, based out of Frankfurt- one of Europe's most important financial capitals. We bring together leading minds in the industry to foster new business opportunities and facilitate valuable relationships. The exclusive two-day event showcases industry-leading keynote speakers and up to 35 carefully considered companies in a range of commodities and stages from explorers to producers.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, we provide a platform where top company management can connect with a vast network of European institutional and HNW investors, retail investors, analysts, influencers, newsletter writers, media, and other local partners.

