Meso-Erythritol Market to Reach US$ 407.1 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Meso-Erythritol Market Continues to Grow as Demand for Low-Calorie and Low-Glycemic Sweeteners Surges in Food and Beverage Industry.

/EIN News/ -- Burlingame, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global meso-erythritol Market is estimated to value at US$ 340.3 Million in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.27% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Meso-Erythritol:

Meso-erythritol is substitute sweetener, which has 60% of the sweetening power of refined sugar. In addition, it is non-caloric and non-cariogenic, and thus is widely used in the dietetic food applications. Meso-erythritol is used as healthier alternative for table sugar in the hard candy, cakes, chocolates, ice-cream, and other confectionery food products. Moreover, rising prevalence of chronic diseases including diabetes and obesity, are projected to augment demand for meso-erythritol market throughout the globe. Furthermore, Meso-Erythritol is used for the preparations of cough syrup, coatings of pills and tablets, and other drugs.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5546

Meso-Erythritol is used to reduce the bitter taste of medicine which is one of the factors to drive the product demand in pharmaceutical sector. Meso-erythritol offers enhanced moisture retention thus used in the skin care p

roducts. The growing consumption of skincare products among the women consumers is projected to create ample opportunities across the Meso-Erythritol market players. However, the availability of other natural and synthetic sweeteners such as xylitol, sorbitol, maltol, monk fruit, and stevia, among others in the market is limiting the meso-erythritol demand.

Meso-Erythritol Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2022: US$ 340.3 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 2.27% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 407.1 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East, South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Application: Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Others Companies covered: Sweeteners Plus, LLC, Merck KGaA, Cargill, Incorporated, B Food Science Co., Ltd., Zhongshun Sci. &Tech., Futaste Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Baolingbao Biology Co.,Ltd, and Tate & Lyle Growth Drivers: Rising preference for healthier alternative to refined sugar

Increasing demand for Meso-Erythritol across the cosmetics industry Restraints & Challenges: Presence of alternative sweeteners

Rising demand for dietary beverages across the globe

In recent years, there is an increasing trend of consuming organic beverages and foods in the consumer’s daily dietary routine, which further is accelerating demand for meso-erythritol. In addition, it is available in granular as well as powdered form, thus suitable for use in less-calorie and low-sugar energy healthy drinks and beverages.

Request Customization of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/5546

Key Market Takeaways:

Global meso-erythritol market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.27% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

For instance, in November 2022, Sweeteners Plus Inc. is renamed as ingredients PLUS, which offers different sweetening products across the food & beverages and pharmaceutical industry. This rebranding of Sweeteners Plus Inc. reflected that the company was expanding its fulfilment capabilities and logistics across the U.S. In addition, ingredients PLUS is a food-ingredients and technology-driven firm, headquartered at Lakeville, New York, U.S. which is manufacture and distribute dry and liquid ingredients in different industries such as pharmaceutical and food & beverages. Moreover, ingredients Plus offers supply ingredients such as organic sweeteners, Fairtrade offerings, edible oils, non-GMO products.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global meso-erythritol include Sweeteners Plus, LLC, Merck KGaA, Cargill, Incorporated, B Food Science Co., Ltd., Zhongshun Sci. &Tech., Futaste Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd, and Tate & Lyle. Product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and research & development (R&D) activities to develop products are key strategies adopted by players in the global meso-erythritol market.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5546

Market Segmentation:

Global Meso-Erythritol Market, By Application: Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverages Cosmetics Others

Global Meso-Erythritol Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Italy France Germany Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan ASEAN Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa By Sub-region: Middle East Africa





Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Blueberry Ingredients Market, By Application (Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage, Nutraceutical/Dietary Supplement), By Ingredient Type (Frozen Blueberry, Dried Blueberry, Blueberry Juice Concentrate, Blueberry Puree, Other Ingredient Types), By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Soy Protein Market, By Source (Conventional and Organic), By Product Type (Isolates, Concentrates, and Others (Hydrolysates/Flour, etc.)), By Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, and Others (Adhesives, Plastics, etc.)), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com