New HeartFlow RoadMap™ Analysis Now Available in U.S. to Assist CT Readers in Identifying Coronary Artery Narrowings

Non-invasive, AI-enabled product helps CT readers to accurately*, efficiently, and consistently identify narrowings in the coronary arteries, advancing the HeartFlow portfolio

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartFlow, Inc. today announced the launch of the RoadMap analysis, a new AI-enabled product that assists CT readers to accurately*, efficiently, and consistently identify stenoses in the coronary arteries. With its expanded product portfolio, HeartFlow is now the only company to offer anatomical and physiological visualization of the coronary arteries to help improve heart disease diagnosis and enable physicians to guide treatment decisions.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.1 Despite advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of coronary artery disease (CAD), the most common heart disease, the complexities of symptoms and the limitations of traditional testing can make it challenging for physicians to correctly identify the condition.

The RoadMap analysis is designed to help improve CAD diagnosis by providing CT readers with a 2D visual that shows the location and severity of anatomic narrowings in the coronary arteries. It has been shown to provide accurate*, reproducible results and helps facilitate standardized and high-quality CT interpretation.2 The RoadMap analysis, alongside HeartFlow’s FFR CT , aligns with the recently updated AHA/ACC chest pain guidelines and enhances existing diagnostic workflows by guiding treatment decisions and improving patient outcomes.3

“As a leader in non-invasive diagnosis of CAD, HeartFlow is intimately familiar with the challenges associated with diagnosing heart disease,” said John Farquhar, Chief Executive Officer of HeartFlow. “The RoadMap analysis underscores our commitment to delivering products that meet the needs of physicians and ultimately helps deliver improved treatment plans for patients with suspected CAD – no matter how their disease may present itself.”

“The RoadMap analysis has already been a valuable tool for our organization in helping us better pinpoint areas of stenosis and its severity,” said Michael Morris, M.D., a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist at Banner Health. “It helps our providers confidently determine the best next steps necessary to achieve improved patient care and outcomes.”

The HeartFlow product suite now enables physicians to gain a more comprehensive understanding of a person’s CAD by assessing the coronary artery anatomy (RoadMap analysis), physiology (HeartFlow® FFR CT ), and plaque information (Plaque analysis) based on coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA). When combined, they offer the most accurate approach to predicting the risk of a heart attack.4

*Accuracy data compared to measured QCA angiogram data. Data on file.

About HeartFlow

HeartFlow is the global leader in revolutionizing precision heart care, uniquely combining human ingenuity with advanced AI technology. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, our technology has been published in more than 500 peer-reviewed publications that showcase the value of anatomy, physiology, and plaque. We began our journey to improve coronary artery disease (CAD) diagnosis with FFR CT and have now expanded our product portfolio to include anatomic stenosis and plaque information. To date, clinicians have used our technology for over 180,000 patients to aid in the diagnosis of heart disease. For more information, visit www.heartflow.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn .

