RFID in Healthcare Market Share and Growth to Reach USD 12.89 Billion at a CAGR of 15.0% By 2027 - Emergen Research

The Increasing RFID penetration in different sectors and IoT development are driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global RFID in Healthcare Market is expected to reach USD 12.89 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Some of the growth drivers of the market include growing emphasis on reducing operating costs and streamlining the process, demand for effective supply chain management, and improving care quality and performance.

This approach helps to decrease drug errors and increases health. Growth is also driven by the growing need for patient care and legislation to improve health. Pharmaceutical firms, suppliers of medical instruments, hospitals, and many other healthcare entities leverage this technology to monitor the cost of inventories. RFID technology allows these companies to manage their inventories effectively and help prevent situations of stock-out and over-stocking .RFID in Healthcare Market Size – USD 3.69 billion in 2019, RFID in Healthcare Market Growth – CAGR of 15.0%, RFID in Healthcare Market trends – High demand for patient safety. RFID in Healthcare Market by Product (Tags, Systems & Software) and By Application (Asset Tracking, Patient Tracking, Pharmaceutical Tracking, Blood Tracking, Others), Forecasts to 2027

Using RFID technology allows for improved communication, effective patient monitoring, patient recognition, and tracking of patients. With this technology, patient monitoring through various parts of the hospital helps minimize waiting times and is, therefore, gaining popularity in hospitals.

Competitive Landscape

The report’s competitive landscape was developed by taking into account all the important factors, including company profiles, market share, latest developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolios, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion strategies.

The report goes into great depth about current business and governmental agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions. The research also discusses the market for rfid in healthcare most recent product innovations and technology breakthroughs.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Increased use of tags is expected to boost the market during the projected period for monitoring various properties, patients, staff, drug products, and supported blood. The segment held a market share of 62.2% in the year 2019.

Due to the growing number of hospitals and the presence of patient safety laws, North America has dominated the global market. The US is the region’s biggest market, helping to make this technology more popular in healthcare. The regional growth is driven by high awareness of the advantages of incorporating RFID together with growing concern about the risk of medication errors.

Due to the growing need to identify fake drug products and demand for inventory management, the pharmaceutical monitoring application segment is the leader in the adoption of RFID technology. The segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

Some major companies in the global market report include:

Logi-Tag Systems

Cardinal Health

LLC

Terso Solutions

Hurst Green Plastics Ltd

CenTrak

Tagsys

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Impinj, Inc.

MetraTec GmbH, and Palex Medical SA

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Regional analysis is an important component of a market research report, as it provides insights into how a particular market or industry varies across different geographic regions.

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The report, additionally, presents a comprehensive analysis of the key elements of the Rfid in healthcare market market that influence its growth over the projected timeline. These vital elements include the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors.

Market segmentation

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Systems & Software

Tags

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Asset Tracking

Patient Tracking

Pharmaceutical Tracking

Blood Tracking

Others

