Global Crossing Airlines Continues Triple Digit Year over Year Growth for Key Non-Financial Operating Metrics and Confirms Earning Release Date

MIAMI, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (JET: NEO; JET.B: NEO; JETMF: OTCQB) (the "Company" or "GlobalX") is pleased to provide an update to three key non-financial operating metrics providing increased transparency and timely information to its shareholder base.

“GlobalX operated a record 3,134 number of revenue block hours for 40 different customers in Q1 2023 versus 2,470 in Q4 2022, a 27% increase. This is despite losing 75 aircraft days to regularly scheduled maintenance checks and landing gear swaps. In addition, we grew our pilot headcount by 41% since December 2022, investing in a strong pipeline of pilots in advance of our planned aircraft deliveries,” said Ed Wegel, Chairman and CEO.

A table of key non-financial operating metrics is set forth below:

BLH Net AC Days Pilot Pool Month-Year BLH Sum YoY Month-Year Net AC Days YoY Month-Year Pilots Total YoY Crews/AC Mar-23 1353 136% Mar-23 242 35% Mar-23 85 60% 4.7 Feb-23 1045 143% Feb-23 220 33% Feb-23 81 69% 4.5 Jan-23 736 53% Jan-23 242 31% Jan-23 79 68% 4.9 Q1-2023 3134 88% Q1-2023 704 33% Q1-2023 85 66% 4.7 Q4-2022 2470 90% Q4-2022 609 88% Q4-2022 60 122% 4.2 Q3-2022 2359 408% Q3-2022 540 168% Q3-2022 62 280% 4.4

BLH – Block hours. (Note: BLH excludes hours operated on another carrier as a sub-service)

NET AC Days – number of available aircraft days for revenue flights (i.e. not undergoing unscheduled or scheduled maintenance).

Pilot Pool – Number of active line pilots, including pilots in training.



Other Key highlights from Q1 2023



1) Took delivery of one A321F 2) Completed all certification requirements with the FAA to operate A321 cargo aircraft 3) Increased Cuba Charter business by 73% versus Q4 2022 and now operating from the top three OFAC approved Cuba tour operators (with an additional growth projected in Q2 2023) 4) Successfully completed over 220 block hours for the NCAA March Madness Tournament 5) Negotiated leases for an additional two A320 pax aircraft and three A321 freighters 6) Completed EASA, IOSA and DOD certification

In addition, the Company confirms that it intends to release Q1 2023 results after close of market Wednesday, May 10th and will be hosting a Zoom webinar to provide a business update and discuss the Q1 2023 results the same day.



When: May 10, 2023 4:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: Global Crossing Airlines – Q1 2023 Earnings Release & Management Update

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rXhTf36US5-GiZy-zt5Zjw

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental Airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as a passenger ACMI and charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, European and Latin American markets. GlobalX is also now operating ACMI cargo service flying the A321 freighter. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

