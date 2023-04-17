Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. Launches New Space Hardware Development Kits for Solar Applications at Space Foundation Space Symposium

Ascent HDKs simplify the complex, expensive process of designing solar power solutions for structures and devices in outer space

THORNTON, Colo. , April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) ("ASTI" or the "Company"), the leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacture of featherweight, flexible, CIGS thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, announced today that it is launching a new line of easy to integrate Space Hardware Development Kits (HDKs) at the Space Foundation Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado from April 17-20, 2023.



Ascent’s new offer packages technologies and approaches, matured previously in collaborations with NASA and JAXA, into easy to consume HDKs that simplify the design and integration of solar power generation, accelerate mission schedules and boost spacecraft performance while delivering significant mass efficiencies. Benefits of the HDKs include:

Engineered for Space : Solar cells encapsulated in space-rated laminate with unrivaled on-orbit specific power and longevity, as demonstrated on orbit with NASA.





Plug & Fly TM Solar Integration : HDKs engineered to easily interface with proprietary and COTS components, including systems, subsystems and buses.





Modular Mission-Enabler : HDKs configurable to mission power, mass and delta-v budget requirements, including solar arrays optimized for LEO/GEO, and that are cislunar and deep space-capable.





Sustainable Space Solar Solution : Robust arrays that provide reliable power, even if impacted by micrometeoroid or orbital debris (without creating more space debris).





Assured, On-Time Delivery: In-house produced solar modules, backed by MW of proven production capacity.



“Balancing spacecraft cost, power, mass, and delta-v budgets often presents a challenge for space mission managers. Ascent now simplifies this process with our new range of Space HDKs, an innovative space power generation solution that takes a holistic approach to maximizing benefits to the mission, and its budget constraints, instead of optimizing to a subsystem component requirement,” said Julian Miller, Business Development Manager of ASTI. “The Space HDKs are designed for missions of today and the future and include cubesat, smallsat, and electric propulsion optimized arrays that provide both vehicle mass savings and increased performance. Ascent is also developing even higher power, higher voltage, and more efficient space HDKs to serve the next generation of space missions.”

Ascent will be represented at the Space Foundation Space Symposium in Colorado Springs from April 17-20. If interested in requesting a meeting or learning more about Ascent’s space products, please email space@ascentsolar.com or visit https://www.ascentsolar.com/space.

About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

Backed by 20+ years of R&D, 17 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels for use in environments where mass, performance, reliability and resilience matter. Ascent’s photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial and commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar’s Headquarters, 5MW nameplate manufacturing facility and Perovskite Manufacturing Center of Excellence are located in Thornton, Colorado, USA. To learn more, please visit https://www.ascentsolar.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" including statements about the financing transaction, our business strategy and the potential uses of the proceeds from the transaction. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as “will,” "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of our future revenues, stock price, or results of operations. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.



