Porsche reports U.S. retail sales for first quarter of 2023

Luxury sports car maker sets Q1 record amid continued customer demand across model lines

Atlanta, Georgia, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta, Georgia. Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today announced that first-quarter retail deliveries in the United States totaled 17,440 cars. This represented an all-time record for a first quarter and an increase of 34 percent from a year earlier. Demand remained strong across model lines as Porsche continued to inspire customers through not only its current lineup of sports cars but also with exciting new additions on the way, such as the 911 Dakar revealed late last year and the upcoming new Cayenne.

“This all-time record is a great achievement and we’re grateful to every customer. It demonstrates the solid demand for our cars and is the result of an awesome combined effort by our dealers, PCNA and Porsche in Germany with a single objective: to deliver an exceptional experience,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of PCNA. “Despite such strong demand and records, we’re still feeling some of the supply chain issues affecting the whole industry. Nevertheless, it is a promising start to the year as we ramp up our celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Porsche sports cars.”

Deliveries of the Porsche 911 and 718 two-door sports cars overachieved compared to reduced supply in early 2022, gaining 18 percent and 44 percent, respectively. Demand for the all-electric Taycan remained strong even as lingering component issues slowed deliveries. The quarter’s performance was led by the SUV models Macan and Cayenne, for a combined growth of 52 percent from the year before. Fully electric cars made up 8.8 percent of all first-quarter deliveries, for a combined electrified share of 11.5 percent including plug-in hybrids.

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. totaled 8,965 vehicles in the first quarter of 2023, up 18 percent from the same quarter in 2022 and also a record for any first quarter.

The new records were set as Porsche prepares to celebrate 75 years of Porsche sports cars. In the US, this manifests itself with the world’s biggest Porsche gathering – the Rennsport Reunion – between September 28th and October 1st.

Model Q1 (January-March) Sales2023 2022

ALL 911 2,324 2,123 ALL 718 1,124 782 ALL TAYCAN 1,527 1,925 ALL PANAMERA 1,006 787 ALL CAYENNE 4,293 2,653 ALL MACAN 6,980 4,772 TOTALS 17,440 13,042

PCNA is reporting new car sales from January 4, 2023, to March 31, 2023.

