Steelcase to Host, Webcast Investor Day May 4

/EIN News/ -- GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) will hold an Investor Day event Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Steelcase WorkLife Center, 4 Columbus Circle, New York, NY. The event will also be available by live webcast. Presentations by Sara Armbruster, President and CEO, and other Steelcase management will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Registration for the event is available on the company’s website under Events & Presentations at http://ir.steelcase.com. A recording of management presentations and Q+A will be available on the website shortly after the event concludes.

About Steelcase Inc.

Established in 1912, Steelcase is a global design and thought leader in the world of work. We help people do their best work by creating places that work better. Along with more than 35 creative and technology partner brands, we research, design and manufacture furnishings and solutions for the many places where work happens — including learning, health and work from home. Our solutions come to life through our community of expert Steelcase dealers in approximately 770 locations, as well as our online Steelcase store and other retail partners. Founded in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Steelcase is a publicly traded company with fiscal year 2023 revenue of $3.2 billion. With 12,000 global employees and our dealer community, we come together for people and the planet — using our business to help the world work better.

