We’re Bugging Out! Abell Pest Control Inc. recognized as a Best Workplace™ in Canada

Those who think working in pest control isn’t the ‘bees' knees’ should think again! Abell Pest Control Inc. credited by Great Place to Work

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abell Pest Control is proud to announce it’s been recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Canada 2023™ by Great Place to Work, a global research and consulting firm. This honour comes shortly after its distinction as a Best Workplace™ for Women, awarded on International Women’s Day.

Based on feedback from Abell’s own employees, this organization has deemed Abell Pest Control as one of the greatest places to work in the country.

“Pest control isn’t always glamorous, but there is a world of opportunity available to those who want to make a difference and improve the lives of others,” said Sara Cromwell, Director of People Excellence at Abell Pest Control.

“We are an employee-centric company that always puts our staff first. At the end of the day, what drives us is not just the satisfaction of creating a great work environment, but also the knowledge that we're making a positive impact on the lives of our employees.”

The honour comes after the company received 425 survey responses from employees rating their work experience. The survey, which Abell’s employees filled out voluntarily, collected answers with open-ended questions regarding work-life balance, training methods, management, compensation, and more.

Some comments from our staff include:

“[Abell] offers a very flexible schedule, the ability to make great money, and offers a great work-life balance.”

“A great management team that always has your back. Whenever there is a difficult situation with a client that I'm not able to handle on my own, I know I can rely on my management team to handle the situation fairly and conscientiously. I have never felt more supported and included than I do at Abell.”

“The level of care and compassion in my authorities makes this a wonderful place to work with very minimal stress. Lots of support and guidance around here.”

“The compensation and benefits structure here is unparalleled. It's an awesome place to work!"

With a five percent unemployment rate in the country now, many Canadians need to explore opportunities in industries they may not have considered. It’s clear to see Abell can be the answer to those looking for work all over Canada with their locations in every major Metropolitan area.

In light of stability, so long as there are pests, there is a need for pest management professionals. Abell has been in the pest control business since 1924 and appropriately boasts their industry-leading compensation, flexible benefits, and paid time off and they provide top-notch training and development to boot. When a team member joins Abell, they are enrolled in a customized training program through Abell University and partnered with an experienced professional to mentor and provide comprehensive training that ensures their success.

Above all, the company values advancement opportunities from within and a strong, supportive environment for Pest Management Professionals, making it a Great Place to Work.





About Abell:

Since 1924, Abell Pest Control has provided quality services, protecting our customers and their patrons from coast-to-coast. Prouder yet, they are members of your community, ready to service your home or business 24/7. Abell Pest Control prides itself on providing innovative and technologically advanced solutions for pest prevention and management on a national level. They believe knowledge is strengthened through partnerships and that giving back to the industries they serve by maintaining a strong network of alliances them to serve customers better. Abell is the recipient of the NSF-GFTC's Allied Trades Food Safety Award and a member of the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) and Canadian Pest Management Association (CPMA). In 2023, they were recognized by Great Place to Work as a Best Workplace™ for Women and one of the Best Workplaces in Canada 2023. You can find out more about them at: www.abellpestcontrol.com and follow them on social media for pest control tips on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Great Place To Work:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. As a global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic-specific Best Workplace™ lists and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across the industry.

