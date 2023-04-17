Holloway House, Inc. Eliminates PFAS “Forever Chemicals” in Floor Finish Products

/EIN News/ -- FORTVILLE, Ind., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holloway House, Inc., the maker of the Quick Shine® family of floor care products, announced that it has eliminated per- and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS) from its Quick Shine® Multi-Surface Floor Finish and Quick Shine® Hardwood Floor Luster. PFAS or “forever chemicals” have been thought to be a vital component in floor care products. In the past, it has been accepted that water-based coatings could not perform successfully without the presence of these chemicals.



“It has been a long-time desire and goal to remove these forever chemicals from our floor care formulas,” said Chris Eck, president of Holloway House, Inc. “By collaborating closely with the U.S. EPA Safer Choice program, we were able to eliminate PFAS while maintaining our Safer Choice recognition for these formulas.”

Holloway House, Inc. remains the first and only manufacturer to develop floor finish products that have achieved the stringent U.S. EPA Safer Choice certification. The company has also been the proud recipient of the U.S. EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year award in 2019 and 2022.

"While eliminating these chemicals was a challenge, our Research & Development Department rose to the challenge, and accomplished this goal while maintaining the top-tier performance and quality our customers expect and deserve,” said Mike Thomas, VP Operations/Chemist at Holloway House, Inc. “We will continue to provide safe and effective products through our long-term partnership with the U.S. EPA Safer Choice program.”

About Holloway House, Inc.

Holloway House, Inc. cares about the environment, families, and pets. A family company since 1962, Holloway House products feature best-in-class formulas that maintain beautiful-looking surfaces. Both Quick Shine® Multi-Surface Floor Finish and Quick Shine® Hardwood Floor Luster use cutting-edge technology and superior-quality Water-Borne Polymers.

For information contact:

Mara Conklin, 847-340-6823

mconklin@teamclarus.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f337b543-de60-43a9-86c3-55a569639300



