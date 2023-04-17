New Report Predicts Robust Growth in Automotive Roof Rack Market at CAGR of 6.6% through 2032

Automotive Roof Racks Market By Type , By Application, and By Region - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2032
Introduction:-
The automotive roof rack market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2022-2032. Roof racks are an essential accessory for vehicles, as they provide additional storage space and enable users to transport bulky items such as luggage, bicycles, skis, and kayaks. The increasing demand for outdoor recreational activities and the need for additional storage space are driving the growth of the automotive roof rack market.
Key players:-
• Delphi Automotive
• Magna International, Inc.
• MINTH Group Limited
• VDL Hapro bv
• Yazaki Corporation
• Yakima Products Inc
• Atera GmbH
• Sumitomo Electric
• Rhino-Rack
• BOSAL
• JAC Products.
Market Segmentation:-
The automotive roof rack market can be segmented based on several factors, including:
Product Type: The market can be segmented based on the type of roof rack, including roof-mounted racks, hitch-mounted racks, and others.
Material Type: The market can be segmented based on the type of material used in the roof rack, including aluminum, steel, and composite materials.
Vehicle Type: The market can be segmented based on the type of vehicle, including passenger cars, SUVs, and commercial vehicles.
Distribution Channel: The market can be segmented based on the distribution channel, including OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and aftermarket.
Regional Analysis:-
Geographically, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is the largest market for automotive roof racks, driven by the increasing demand for outdoor recreational activities such as camping, hiking, and skiing. Europe is the second-largest market, driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and the need for additional storage space. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for SUVs and commercial vehicles.
Scope of the report:-
1. Global Automotive Roof Racks Market, By Type
o Overview
-- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
-- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
-- Segment Trends
o Roof Mount
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o Raised Rail
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o Gutter
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o Others
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
2. Global Automotive Roof Racks Market, By Application, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn)
o Overview
-- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
-- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
-- Segment Trends
o Commercial Vehicles
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o Passenger Cars
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
Conclusion:-
In conclusion, the automotive roof rack market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for outdoor recreational activities and the need for additional storage space. The market is segmented based on product type, material type, vehicle type, and distribution channel. The market is highly competitive, with many players operating in the industry, and companies are investing in research and development to create new products and technologies that meet the evolving market demands.
