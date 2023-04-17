Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market to see Huge Growth by 2029 | Leidos, Idemia, Certibio

Stay up-to-date with Global Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market research offered by HTF MI.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Released Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS) market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS) market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS) market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as NEC Corporation (Japan), Aware (United States), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Nuance Communications (United States), Leidos (United States), Idemia (France), Gemalto, M2SYS Technology (United States), Smilepass Ltd (United Kingdom), Certibio (Brazil), HYPR Corp. (United States) , BioID (Germany)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS) market to witness a CAGR of 20.14% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Site Access Control, Time Recording, Mobile Application, Web and Workplace) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS) performs biometric matching operations in the cloud while relying on simple and ubiquitous consumer devices such as smartphones. It leverages the well-entrenched practices of the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model that performs biometric matching operations in the cloud platform and provides it as a service. BaaS is easy to deploy and integrate with any application and it does not need any in-house or special IT infrastructure. It enables organizations of all types from governments to telecommunications companies to quickly deploy and start using biometrics technology in their day-to-day identity management operations. It is cost-efficient and is inherently scalable. The potential of biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS) has gained popularity in providing ubiquitous authentication to cloud services due to this its adoption is rapidly increasing. This is expected to boost the market growth of biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS) in the forecast period.
Market Trends:
• Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Biometrics-as-a-Service Solutions
Market Drivers:
• Demand Better Security and Identity Fraud Prevention Measures
• Rapid Deployment and Quick Integration of Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS)
• Need to Secure Increasing Online Transaction
Market Opportunities:
• Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS) Eliminates Time-Consuming & Expensive Resource-Intensive Software Processing
• Highly Secured as the Biometric Data is Stored and Accessed from the Cloud
• Increasing Adoption Cloud-Based Services by Enterprises
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS)
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
