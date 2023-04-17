Glucose Syrup Market is Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% from 2022 to 2030, reaching USD 5.2 billion By 2030
Glucose Syrup Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% to reach USD 5.2 billion, driven by a rising demand for bakery productsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Insights
According to marker research future insights analysis, the global glucose syrup market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.45% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 5.2 billion by 2030.
Some factors boosting market expansion include rising consumer demand for convenience foods and an increase in the use of glucose syrup in baked goods like sweets. The need for glucose syrup as a sweetener is felt in sectors like confectionery, pharmaceuticals, and food and drinks. Due to the rising need for sugar substitutes, glucose syrups are also used in manufacturing ice cream, chewing gum, chocolate, and canned foods. Glucose syrup is becoming increasingly popular because of its long shelf life. In addition, it presents a superior substitute for regular granulated sugar. Glucose syrup is in high demand because of its non-toxicity, anti-crystal, anti-freezing, and humectant (an ingredient that holds on to moisture and preserves freshness) qualities. Glucose syrup is increasingly being used for purposes other than sweetness. Due to border limitations and supply chain problems brought on by the lockdown requirements, the glucose market's expansion was significantly hindered. The COVID-19 epidemic significantly raised consumer demand for cosmetics. Many people could focus on their skincare regimens because of the stay-at-home instructions. As a result, during this time, cosmetics sales saw a consistent rise. Throughout the shutdown, business, as usual, continued in the food and beverage industry. As a result, this factor also contributed to the expansion of the glucose market.
Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific dominated the market for glucose syrup in 2021. The area is the leading market because of the rising demand for sugar substitutes in Asian nations and the soaring consumption of this syrup in those nations. Consumers are looking for more natural and healthy sugar substitutes to combat diseases like diabetes and obesity, which has increased the use of such syrups in various meals and beverages. Customers are switching from conventional sugar options to a more natural and healthy alternative by buying syrup product lines that help address diabetes and obesity. Asia Pacific is predicted to be the region with the quickest rate of growth because of improved nutritional practices and the adoption of western culture in emerging economies.
North America was the fastest growing region for glucose syrup. This is due to the government's granting of farm subsidies. Since the United States has the most stable economy, this region has the most markets focused on just the United States, Canada, and Mexico. To fight diseases like diabetes and obesity, consumers are looking for more natural and healthy alternatives to conventional sugar.
Market Segmentation
The global glucose syrup market has been segmented into grade and application.
Based on grade, the market has been segmented into food, pharma, and others. The food transport media segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The main drivers of the segment's growth are the baking industry's expansion and the high demand for sweeteners in the confectionery grades. On the other hand, the other segment was the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Fruit drinks and soft drinks include a significant amount of glucose syrup. The use of soft drinks has surged fivefold. The sales of glucose syrup are anticipated to increase as a result.
The market has been segmented based on application into sweetening agents, wine, and others. Wine applications accounted for the glucose syrup market's largest revenue share in 2021. A wine's sugar content is an essential element. Grapes store sugar in the form of glucose and fructose when they ripen. In comparison to wine's fructose, natural glucose is less sweet. Dextrose syrup is thus added to various wines to increase the sweetening effect. Sweetening agent was the fastest-growing segment. In commercial food production, glucose syrup is primarily used as a thickening, condensation, or sweetening agent.
Key Players
Some key market players are Cargill, Inc.; Agrana Group; Avebe U.A.; Bakers Kitchen; Archer Daniels Midland; Beneo; DGF Service; Ingredion; Karo Syrup; Dr. Oetker; Grain Processing Corporation; L'Epicerie; Queen Fine Foods; Roquette Freres; and Tate and Lyle.
