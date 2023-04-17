Casablanca Stock Exchange Slightly Up on Friday Morning

MOROCCO, April 17 - The Casablanca Stock Exchange rose slightly on Friday morning, with its main index, the MASI, gaining 0.32% to 10,495.4 points.

A few minutes after the opening, the MASI-20, which includes the 20 most liquid stocks, rose 0.44% to 840.84 points, and the MASI-ESG, an index of companies with the best ESG rating, as published by Moody's ESG Solutions, rose 0.75% to 796.28 points.

The MASI Mid and Small Cap, a thematic index that tracks the performance of small and mid cap companies listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange, lost 0.28% to 849.12 points.

