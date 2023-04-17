5G Market is anticipated to reach USD 198.44 billion at a CAGR of 47.6% CAGR by 2030
According to MRFR analysis, the global "5G market" is expected to register a CAGR of 47.6% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 198.44 billion by 2030.
5G refers to the fifth generation of mobile networks and telecommunications technology that delivers faster download and upload speeds, lower latency, and higher network capacity. The 5G market includes various components such as hardware, software, and services, and it is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the 5G market. On the one hand, it has led to delays in the deployment of 5G networks and slowed down the adoption of 5G technology in some regions due to disruptions in the supply chain and restrictions on physical movements. On the other hand, it has also accelerated the demand for 5G in several sectors such as healthcare, education, and remote work, as organizations looked for ways to continue their operations amid the pandemic.
Key players
Some of the key market players are LM Ericsson, Bharti Airtel Limited (India) (Sweden), Verizon Wireless (US), Vodafone Group PLC (UK), AT&T Inc. (US), and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. are just a few examples (China), NTT DOCOMO, Inc. (Japan), China Mobile Ltd., Alcatel-Lucent (France), etc (China)
Market Segmentation
The Global 5G market has been segmented into component and application.
Based on Component: Integration of backhaul or access Flexible duplex communication as well as device-to-device connectivity
The phantom cell's component is derived from a multi-layer network-related architectural design. The idea scatters the user data plane and the control plane between tiny and microcells that operate in a range of frequency bands.
Based on Application: Applications for the 5G industry include: Consumer electronics and automobiles, Retail manufacturers, the energy industry, and the healthcare industry, Home automation devices
Regional Analysis
The 5G market is regionally diverse, with different levels of adoption and growth in different regions. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for 5G due to the presence of major players such as China and South Korea, along with the increasing demand for high-speed internet and mobile services in the region. North America and Europe are also significant markets, driven by increasing investments in 5G infrastructure and the growing demand for high-speed connectivity. The Middle East and Africa and Latin America are also expected to witness significant growth in the 5G market, driven by increasing investments and the growing adoption of advanced technologies in these regions.
