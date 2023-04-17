Global Plastic Crates Market Size to Reach Over 41.9 Billion, Growth Forecast at CAGR of 21.21% from 2023 to 2030

The demand analysis of Global Plastic Crates Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 41.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 21.21% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Schoeller Allibert, Nilkamal Limited, Aristo Export Company, Craemer Group, Solent Plastics, CEP, Gamma-Wopla, Linpac Allibert, Granger Plastics Company, Polymer Logistics, Bito Lagertechnik, Orbis Corporation, Monoflo International, Schäfer Werke GmbH, Plast Team, Elkoplast, IPL Plastics, Georg Utz Holding AG, The Myers Group, Buckhorn Inc., and others.

/EIN News/ -- Omaha, NE, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Plastic Crates Market By Type ( PP (Polypropylene), HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene), PE (Polyethylene), PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride), And Others), By Application (Retail, Industrial, Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages, Logistics Distribution, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Plastic Crates Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 9 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 41.9 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21.21% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Plastic Crates? How big is the Plastic Crates Industry?

Report Overview:

The global plastic crates market size was worth around USD 9 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 41.9 Billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 21.21% between 2023 and 2030.

The plastic crates industry refers to the production and distribution of plastic crates that are used for several purposes. These crates are made of plastic and their user-friendly design allows them to be used for the transportation, storage, and protection of goods. The wide usage of plastic crates is in terms of food and beverages industries alongside the logistics and agricultural sectors. Manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers are crucial elements in the industry since they are responsible for catering to the various demands of consumers based on size, shape, and application preference.

It also includes a wide range of products that are made of high-quality products and deliver exceptional performance. Some examples of the products include collapsible plastic crates, stackable plastic crates, and nestable plastic crates, among others. During the forecast period, the industry is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR due to several factors while navigating through restraints and certain challenges.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/plastic-crates-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 211+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Plastic Crates Market: Growth Factors

The global plastic crates market is projected to grow owing to the increasing demand for durable, lightweight, and reusable packaging solutions. These crates are becoming increasingly popular owing to their aforementioned attributes since they are able to deliver as per the expectations of the user. Furthermore, since the demand for the products is growing steadily, industry players are encouraged to invest in more research and development of highly efficient crates that meet the specific requirements of several end-user verticals. In addition to this, the growing e-commerce segment and online retail businesses represent another crucial aspect of the industry expansion trend.

With the growth in these sectors, the demand for secure and efficient transportation solutions is at an all-time high. The service providers in the e-commerce segment are compelled to use more effective products to secure the item as there have been growing concerns over damaged products before delivery. Two of the largest consumers of plastic crates are the agriculture and food industries. They require packaging solutions that can protect and transport produce and food products, which makes plastic crates an ideal choice due to their durability, ease of cleaning, and hygiene.

One of the key constraints in the global plastic crates industry is in terms of fluctuating prices of raw materials. These crates are heavily reliant on the cost and availability of raw materials which is more particularly, plastic resins. The growing war-like tension across the globe has greatly impacted various plastic resin-supplying countries. This has further led to continuously changing prices of raw materials thus impacting the business operations and profitability. Additionally, the stringent government regulations may hinder smooth expansion for the industry players as regulatory bodies are imposing stricter rules and standards.

The growing adoption of automation and smart technologies may provide growth opportunities while the competition from alternative solutions could challenge market growth.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/plastic-crates-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 9 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 41.9 billion CAGR Growth Rate 21.21% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Schoeller Allibert, Nilkamal Limited, Aristo Export Company, Craemer Group, Solent Plastics, CEP, Gamma-Wopla, Linpac Allibert, Granger Plastics Company, Polymer Logistics, Bito Lagertechnik, Orbis Corporation, Monoflo International, Schäfer Werke GmbH, Plast Team, Elkoplast, IPL Plastics, Georg Utz Holding AG, The Myers Group, and Buckhorn Inc. Key Segment By Type, By Application, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Plastic Crates Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global plastic crates market is segmented based on type, application, and region,

Based on type, the global market segments are PP (polypropylene), HDPE (high-density polyethylene), PE (polyethylene), PVC (polyvinyl chloride), and others. In 2022, the industry witnessed the highest growth in the polypropylene (PP) segment followed by high-density polyethylene (HDPE). These plastic crates offer high durability and strength. In addition to this, their lightweight nature makes them a preferred choice amongst consumers and manufacturers. PE is most widely used in the agricultural sector since it is resistant to chemicals and their impact. PVC is less commonly used because they lack the necessary strength required to hold heavy products in a safe condition during transportation. As of 2021, China’s agricultural land is over 57% of the total available land.

Based on application, the global market segments are retail, industrial, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, logistics distribution, and others. The plastic crate industry registered the highest CAGR in the food and beverages segment in 2022 followed by the agricultural industries. In these segments, the main application of the crates is related to the transportation of perishable items, foods, and vegetables. Plastic crates are easy to clean while offering high resistance to damage. They can also be reused multiple times. Some of the other crucial applications of plastic crates include industries like distribution, industrial manufacturing, and retail. As per the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the consumer goods and retail sectors account for approximately 20% of global plastic usage.

The global Plastic Crates market is segmented as follows:

By Type

PP (Polypropylene)

HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene)

PE (Polyethylene)

PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)

Others

By Application

Retail

Industrial

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Logistics Distribution

Others

Browse the full “Plastic Crates Market By Type ( PP (Polypropylene), HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene), PE (Polyethylene), PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride), and Others), By Application (Retail, Industrial, Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, Logistics Distribution, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030”- Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/plastic-crates-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Plastic Crates market include -

Schoeller Allibert

Nilkamal Limited

Aristo Export Company

Craemer Group

Solent Plastics

CEP

Gamma-Wopla

Linpac Allibert

Granger Plastics Company

Polymer Logistics

Bito Lagertechnik

Orbis Corporation

Monoflo International

Schäfer Werke GmbH

Plast Team

Elkoplast

IPL Plastics

Georg Utz Holding AG

The Myers Group

Buckhorn Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Plastic Crates market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 21.21% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Plastic Crates market size was valued at around US$ 9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 41.9 billion by 2030.

Based on type segmentation, polypropylene (PP) was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on application segmentation, food & beverages was the leading cause in 2022.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/plastic-crates-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Plastic Crates industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Plastic Crates Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Plastic Crates Industry?

What segments does the Plastic Crates Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Plastic Crates Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Application, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7143

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the global plastic crates market due to several favorable factors. One of the key contributing reasons is the exceptional economic growth observed in the regions of China and India alongside other nations. The growing population in these countries as well as increasing prosperity are the key driving forces for consumer goods which in turn translates to more demand for associated products like plastic crates. Furthermore, the region is also the hub for export-oriented and manufacturing businesses like textile, electronics, and automotive. These sectors require secure transport of goods, and plastic crates are an ideal packaging solution for this purpose. The regional CAGR is further strengthened by the availability of lower production and labor costs as compared to many other territories. This has enabled many manufacturers to produce plastic crates at a lower cost

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In July 2022, Pact Group and Woolworths announced a strategic partnership. The move is aimed toward promoting Pact to manufacture and supply recycled packaging solutions for Woolworths products

In February 2023, Shore Capital Partners announced partnership completion with Container Services, Inc which is a Kansas-based custom blow molder of rigid plastic containers

In March 2022, Tosca, a multinational reusable packaging company, announced a partnership with JJ McDonnell & Co which is a seafood product supplier

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/plastic-crates-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is the plastic crates?

Which key factors will influence plastic crates market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the plastic crates market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the plastic crates market during 2023-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the plastic crates market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the plastic crates market growth?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Financial Fraud Detection Software Market Size, Share & Trends 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/financial-fraud-detection-software-market

Global IGBT & Thyristor Market Size, Share & Forecast 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/igbt-thyristor-market

Global Terminal Block Market Size, Share & Forecast 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/terminal-block-market

Global Synthetic Rope Market Size, Share & Demand 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/synthetic-rope-market

Bulletproof Helmet Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecasts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/bulletproof-helmet-market

Raffia Tape Stretching Line Market Size, Share & Forecast 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/raffia-tape-stretching-line-market

Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Size, Share, Forecast: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/drain-cleaning-equipment-market

Packaged Croissant Market Size, Share, Analysis And Research Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/packaged-croissant-market

Foam Trays Market Size, Share, Growth, Segments, Analysis 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/foam-trays-market

Twist Wrap Packaging Market Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/twist-wrap-packaging-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?