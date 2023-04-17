JOYCE MEYER JONES JOTS DOWN GUIDELINES TO ACHIEVING THE GOOD LIFE

Published in April 2021, Embracing the Law of Attraction utilizes the exercise of journaling as well as affirmations and scriptures to help readers recognize where in their lives they need to make a difference. With these changes, and once there is intention, the mind welcomes the good and flows with, but does not surrender to, the bad.
Amazon customer, Hamza, finds the book interesting and says, “The writer beautifully illustrates how you can easily control your own thoughts and use them to your benefit in order to stay worry-free… A great deal of emphasis has been made on the importance of spirituality and meditation.”
Honest and well-balanced, Embracing the Law of Attraction does not only inspire betterment but it maintains it through gentle self-awareness.
Joyce Meyer Jones is a teacher and a firm believer that one gets to create their own reality with their mindset. She, herself, has gone through a difficult time in life where her only resource was her mind, and it changed everything for her. Needless to say, she embraces the law of attraction, hence, the book.
Discover the beauty of having a positive mindset, and grab a copy of Embracing the Law of Attraction on Amazon.
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+16473309992 ext.
email us here