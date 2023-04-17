Submit Release
JOYCE MEYER JONES JOTS DOWN GUIDELINES TO ACHIEVING THE GOOD LIFE

Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, into the Light

Joyce Meyer Jones tackles existence, purpose, and the power of mindset in her book Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It is not a secret that mindset, with the right motivation, changes everything. However, not everyone recognizes the power this fact holds. So Joyce Meyer Jones makes it her goal to open people’s minds, and she does so through her book Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light.

Published in April 2021, Embracing the Law of Attraction utilizes the exercise of journaling as well as affirmations and scriptures to help readers recognize where in their lives they need to make a difference. With these changes, and once there is intention, the mind welcomes the good and flows with, but does not surrender to, the bad.

Amazon customer, Hamza, finds the book interesting and says, “The writer beautifully illustrates how you can easily control your own thoughts and use them to your benefit in order to stay worry-free… A great deal of emphasis has been made on the importance of spirituality and meditation.”

Honest and well-balanced, Embracing the Law of Attraction does not only inspire betterment but it maintains it through gentle self-awareness.

Joyce Meyer Jones is a teacher and a firm believer that one gets to create their own reality with their mindset. She, herself, has gone through a difficult time in life where her only resource was her mind, and it changed everything for her. Needless to say, she embraces the law of attraction, hence, the book.

Discover the beauty of having a positive mindset, and grab a copy of Embracing the Law of Attraction on Amazon.

