Digital Payment Market Size to Reach USD 287.5 Billion, With an 14.83% CAGR by 2030
Digital Payment Market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.83% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 287.5 billion by 2030.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future Insights
According to MRFR analysis, the "Digital Payment Market" is expected to register a CAGR of 14.83% from 2022to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 287.5 billion by 2030.
The digital payment market refers to the ecosystem of technologies, products, and services that enable individuals, businesses, and governments to make electronic transactions using digital devices such as smartphones, computers, and tablets. This market encompasses a wide range of payment methods, including mobile payments, e-wallets, online banking, peer-to-peer payments, cryptocurrency, and other forms of digital currency. The digital payment market has grown rapidly in recent years, driven by factors such as increasing internet penetration, smartphone adoption, and the growing demand for convenience and security in financial transactions.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the digital payment market, accelerating the shift towards digital payments as consumers and businesses have sought safer and more convenient ways to transact during lockdowns and social distancing measures.
Also, many consumers are now wary of handling cash and prefer to use contactless payments options.
Key Players
Some of the key market players are:
• PayPal
• Visa Inc.
• MasterCard Incorporated
• Amazon.com
• Paytm Mobile Solutions Private Limited
• Alipay.com Co. Ltd
Market Segmentation
The Digital Payment Market has been segmented into deployment and application.
Based on the deployment, the market has been segmented into cloud and on-premise.
Based on the application, the market has been segmented into BFSI, media and entertainment, IT and telecommunication and hospitality.
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific is currently the largest region for digital payments in terms of market size and growth potential.
The APAC region includes countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, which have large populations, high mobile and internet penetration rates, and a rapidly growing middle class. These factors have contributed to the growth of digital payments in the region, with mobile payments and e-wallets being particularly popular.
China is currently the largest digital payment market in the world, with mobile payments accounting for the majority of transactions. The country has a large population of smartphone users and a strong e-commerce industry, which has driven the growth of digital payments.
