Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Size To Reach USD 4.84 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Trends – The rise in the racing vehicle's popularity.

Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Size – USD 1.79 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.1 %” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Automotive MEMS Sensor Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.84 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the need for inter-vehicle connectivity, the automotive MEMS sensor market is expected to expand substantially. It is anticipated that the growing need for protection and protection for automotive applications will further drive market growth in the forecasted period. As the racing events are getting popular, the demand for advanced vehicles is growing; this is expected to fuel the demand for MEMS sensors in the near future.

Automotive MEMS Sensor Market By Type, By Sales Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket), By Vehicle Type (Commercial, Passenger) By Application (Powertrain, Infotainment, Chassis & Safety, Body Electronics, Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027.

Key Players Included in this report are:

InvenSense, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Inc., General Electric Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Hitachi, Ltd.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Automotive MEMS Sensor Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gyroscope

Pressure Sensor

Accelerometer

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

OEMs

Aftermarket

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Automotive MEMS Sensor Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In March 2020, STMicroelectronics declared that it had reached a contract to acquire Exagan, the French innovator of gallium nitride. This deal would significantly improve its expertise, strategy, and business for high-frequency, high-power automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

It is expected that the accelerometer segment will dominate the market with a CAGR of 14.6%. For non-critical vehicle applications such as navigation, telematics, security, and infotainment, accelerometers are ideal for enhanced energy-saving functionality.

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics.

SECONDARY RESEARCH MODEL

Extensive data is obtained and cumulated on a substantial basis during the inception phase of the research process. The data accumulated is consistently filtered through validation from the in-house database, paid sources, annual report of companies, SEC filings, government press release, pricing databases and many more.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Automotive MEMS Sensor Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

