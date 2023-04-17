Submit Release
Indiana Grain Indemnity Corporation meeting - 4.5.23

About this Event

INDIANAPOLIS (March 31, 2023) — The Indiana Grain Indemnity Corporation (IGIC) will hold a public board of directors meeting on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, from 9-10 A.M. (ET) at the Indiana Farm Bureau building in the seventh floor conference room (225 South East Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202).

After the public meeting, an executive session will be held for a discussion of records classified as confidential by state or federal statute (Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(7)) pursuant to Indiana Code 26-3-7-6.5(d).

