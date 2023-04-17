Fengate named one of the top five Best Workplaces™ in Canada

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and OAKVILLE, Ontario, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fengate Asset Management (or “the Firm”) is proud to be named on the Best Workplaces™ in Canada list for the second consecutive year. The Firm was ranked number five on this year’s list for organizations with 100-999 employees.



“We are delighted that Fengate has been once again recognized as one of Canada’s Best Workplaces™. Placing fifth on the list is a testament to our Firm’s ongoing commitment to creating a culture where everyone feels valued, heard, and celebrated,” said Jennifer Honey Brannon, Chief Human Resources Officer at Fengate.

“I am proud of our team and grateful for their dedication in making Fengate a thriving and supportive workplace devoted to promoting employee health, wellbeing, and belonging through our wide range of initiatives and programs designed to support our organizational pillars: People, Excellence and Growth,” said Lou Serafini Jr., President and CEO of Fengate.

Fengate’s most recent workplace implementations include:

A flexible work framework allowing employees to shift their life at work to accommodate their unique life at home

“Recharge” days through a combination of the office closing on every Friday before a long weekend and at noon on all other Fridays during the summer months

Group RRSP program for all employees with an employer match component

Championing Equity, Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity (EBID) through the firm’s EBID Think Tank and Employee Resource Group (ERG) program

Employee Education Assistance Program to encourage eligible employees to upgrade their education and/or skills via college/university programs and courses

A professional development program offering monthly training on Fengate’s Core Competencies, and access to LinkedIn Learning for all staff to create their own learning plan

Extended Healthcare Spending Account offering to include all employees



The 2023 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process to be ranked on this list is employee driven and represents multiple industries and sizes of organizations. 75 percent of each organization’s score is based on confidential employee feedback, from the globally recognized Trust Index® Survey. The remaining 25 percent is based on quality, quantity and effectiveness of the programs and policies which support their employees and corporate culture. This study offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

This year’s list captures the experience and sentiment of 150,000 employees, rolling out to impact over 500,000 Canadian employees.

About Fengate Asset Management

Fengate is a leading alternative investment manager, with $7 billion of capital commitments under management, focused on infrastructure, private equity, and real estate strategies. With offices in Ontario and Texas and team members across North America, Fengate invests in long-life, high-quality assets and businesses on behalf of our clients. A proud signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment and ILPA Diversity in Action initiative, and integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into all stages of our investment process. Learn more at www.fengate.com

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high- performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study’s flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine.

Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There’s only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on it.

