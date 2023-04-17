Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,355 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 416,523 in the last 365 days.

Dime Names Naor Boxer as Senior Vice President, Group Director

/EIN News/ -- HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dime”) (NASDAQ: DCOM), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that Naor Boxer will join the Company as Senior Vice President, Group Director. His team will be located in Rockville Centre. Most recently, Boxer was Senior Vice President and Group Director at Signature Bank.

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Operating Officer of Dime, said, “Naor is a proven banker with deep ties in his local communities and a strong track record. His client-centric focus makes him an excellent fit for Dime as we grow the premier business bank on Greater Long Island and capitalize on recent disruption in our marketplace.”

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13.1 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.
Investor Relations Contact:
Avinash Reddy
Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909
Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets


Primary Logo

You just read:

Dime Names Naor Boxer as Senior Vice President, Group Director

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more