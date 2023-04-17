Goodfood Customers Now Enjoy Planet-Friendly Deliveries

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and MONTREAL, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD) has made every day Earth Day through recent operational improvements that will have an important positive impact on our planet. The Company announced today that customers can now feel even better about their Goodfood meals knowing that delivery carbon emissions are permanently being offset going forward. In addition, the team has released next generation packaging to reduce plastic waste by 21 metric tonnes —equivalent to more than 2,400,000 plastic grocery bags1.

In partnership with Less Emissions, Goodfood is offsetting the carbon impact of its deliveries by supporting Canadian projects, including Les Minéraux Harsco’s slag-based recycling operations in Quebec and The Net Zero Waste Inc. City of Abbotsford Composting Facility in British Columbia.

“From a business perspective, we want to be involved in helping to solve our world’s biggest challenges because that is where the greatest opportunities can be found. The climate crisis is at the top of that list,” said Jonathan Ferrari, Goodfood Chairman and CEO. “It is our generation’s responsibility to drive sustainable transformation across all industries, and Goodfood is leading the movement towards creating a sustainable food future we can all be proud of.”

These initiatives complement Goodfood’s other ongoing planet-friendly efforts including: providing perfectly portioned ingredients in their meal kits to prevent food waste and partnering with local suppliers to provide fresh, seasonal food that doesn’t travel long distances or require the packaging and repackaging of the traditional food supply system.

To learn more about Goodfood’s sustainability efforts please visit: go.makegoodfood.ca/sustainability

ABOUT GOODFOOD

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is a leading digitally native meal solutions brand in Canada, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. The Goodfood team is building Canada’s most loved millennial food brand, with the mission to create experiences that spark joy and help our community live longer on a healthier planet. Goodfood customers have access to uniquely fresh and delicious products, as well as exclusive pricing, made possible by its world class culinary team and direct-to-consumer infrastructures and technology. We are passionate about connecting our partner farms and suppliers to our customers’ kitchens while eliminating food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with production facilities located in the provinces of Quebec and Alberta.

