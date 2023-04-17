Submit Release
Getting the Hang of Spring

A winter that almost wasn’t segued into a spring short on rain (despite this weekend’s spritzing) and the first official drought to descend on the D.C. region in five years. But weather weirdness hasn’t stopped the burst of color that’s brightened the University of Maryland campus, from cherry blossom fluff to riotous redbuds to stately tulips on McKeldin Mall.

As the semester approaches its home stretch, Terps are unfurling a hammock, securing a perch near the ODK Fountain and setting up to study under the sun’s increasingly sultry rays.

Enjoy Maryland Today’s gallery of spring images–then get outside to enjoy the weather before anything else weird happens.

Getting the Hang of Spring

