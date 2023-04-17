Submit Release
Genesis Energy, L.P. Sets Date for Release of First Quarter Results and Conference Call

Genesis Energy, L.P. GEL will announce its earnings for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2023 on May 4, 2023, before the market opens.

Genesis Energy, L.P.'s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call will be held Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Central time (9:30 a.m. Eastern time). This call can be accessed at www.genesisenergy.com. Choose the Investor Relations button. For those unable to attend the live broadcast, a replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the event.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis' operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, marine transportation and onshore facilities and transportation. Genesis' operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.

