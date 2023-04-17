KRISPY KREME's® New Cookie Blast Collection is an Explosion of CHIPS AHOY!® and OREO® Cookie Flavors

Four Cookie Blast doughnuts available beginning April 17, including one filled with two full-size CHIPS AHOY!® chewy cookies and OREO® cookies & Kreme™

3, 2, 1 … Cookie Blast! Krispy Kreme® has teamed up with CHIPS AHOY!® and OREO® to delight fans with the ultimate collection of cookie doughnuts, featuring an explosion of flavors.

Beginning April 17 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme's new Cookie Blast collection features three all-new doughnuts and one fan-favorite filled and topped with OREO® and CHIPS AHOY!® cookies:

OREO ® and CHIPS AHOY!® Cookie Blast Doughnut: a crazy explosion of cookies! This doughnut is filled with two CHIPS AHOY!® chewy cookies and OREO® cookies & KREME™ filling, then dipped in cookie dough icing and a blend of OREO® and CHIPS AHOY!® cookie pieces. Finally, it's decorated with an OREO® Cookies and Kreme™ dollop and one mini OREO® cookie and one mini CHIPS AHOY!® cookie.

® a crazy explosion of cookies! This doughnut is filled with two CHIPS AHOY!® chewy cookies and OREO® cookies & KREME™ filling, then dipped in cookie dough icing and a blend of OREO® and CHIPS AHOY!® cookie pieces. Finally, it's decorated with an OREO® Cookies and Kreme™ dollop and one mini OREO® cookie and one mini CHIPS AHOY!® cookie. CHIPS AHOY!® Candy Blasts® Doughnut: An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in cookie dough icing and topped with CHIPS AHOY!® cookie pieces, milk chocolate candy gems and semi-sweet chocolate chips.

An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in cookie dough icing and topped with CHIPS AHOY!® cookie pieces, milk chocolate candy gems and semi-sweet chocolate chips. CHIPS AHOY!® Cookie Dough Kreme™ Doughnut: A doughnut filled with CHIPS AHOY!® cookies & Kreme™ filling, dipped in chocolate icing and drizzled with cookie dough icing, and topped with CHIPS AHOY!® mini cookies.

A doughnut filled with CHIPS AHOY!® cookies & Kreme™ filling, dipped in chocolate icing and drizzled with cookie dough icing, and topped with CHIPS AHOY!® mini cookies. OREO® Cookies & Kreme™ Filled Doughnut: A doughnut filled with OREO® cookies and Kreme™ filling, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with OREO® cookie pieces and drizzled in icing.

"Imagine your favorite doughnut with two CHIPS AHOY!® cookies inside it. We made that a reality. Our new Cookie Blast collection in partnership with CHIPS AHOY!® and OREO® will blow away cookie and doughnut lovers," said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme's OREO® and CHIPS AHOY!® Cookie Blast doughnuts are available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme's app and website.

Doughnut and cookie lovers can also find a Krispy Kreme 6-pack featuring the CHIPS AHOY!® Candy Blasts® and CHIPS AHOY!® Cookie Dough Kreme™ doughnuts delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores. Visit http://www.krispykreme.com/locate to find a shop or grocery store location near you.

Show us how you're enjoying this ultimate cookie doughnut collection by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social. Learn more about Krispy Kreme's Cookie Blast Doughnut Collection by visiting http://www.krispykreme.com/promos/cookieblast.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing Ecommerce and delivery business with nearly 12,000 fresh points of access. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

