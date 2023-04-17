Arras Minerals Announces AGM Voting Results and Appoints Vice President of Exploration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arras Minerals Corp. (TSX.V: ARK) ("Arras", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the detailed voting results of the proposals considered at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 13, 2023 (the "Meeting") as well as the appointment of Matthew Booth to Vice President of Exploration.



Annual General Meeting

A total of 14,319,748 or 20.9% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.

The Company's shareholders have voted to set the number of directors to seven (7) (12,159,049 or 99.1% voted "For", and 116,603 or 0.9% voted "Against").

The following nominees, as listed in Arras' management information circular, were elected as directors of the Company:

Director Votes For % Withheld Votes % Brian Edgar 12,059,854 98.2% 215,798 1.8% Timothy Barry 12,100,079 98.6% 175,573 1.4% Darren Klinck 12,100,410 98.6% 175,242 1.4% G. Wesley Carson 12,088,322 98.5% 187,330 1.5% Daniel Kunz 12,011,422 97.8% 264,230 2.2% Vera Kobalia 12,068,454 98.3% 207,198 1.7% Christian Milau 12,094,347 98.5% 181,305 1.5%

Arras is also pleased to announce that the Company's shareholders have ratified and approved the appointment of Smythe LLP as the Company's auditors, for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2023 (14,209,690 or 99.2% voted "For", and 110,058 or 0.8% abstained from voting).

Full details of the proposals are fully described in the Company's management information circular filed on March 14, 2023 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Appointment of Matthew Booth as Vice President of Exploration

Mr. Matthew Booth is a seasoned geologist with 20 years experience predominantly in Latin America and Australia working in a variety of greenfields, brownfields and production environments. He will be relocating to be based in Kazakhstan later this year.

Tim Barry, CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Matt to the Arras Minerals team. He brings a wealth of geological experience to the team, especially related to porphyry and epithermal mineralizing systems. Over the last 18 months Arras has assembled an expert team of local and international geologists, community relations experts and logistics personnel, and has significant drilling and exploration programs planned for this year."

About Matthew Booth: Matt holds a master's degree in Mineral Exploration from University of Leicester and has over 20 years field exploration experience, predominantly in Latin America. Over the course of his career Matt has worked as Exploration Manager for Golden Minerals in Mexico, and Exploration Manager of Peru for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. and is a Qualified Person member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists (CPG 12044).

About the Beskauga Deposit: The Beskauga deposit is a gold-copper-silver deposit with an "Indicated" Mineral Resource of 111.2 million tonnes grading 0.49 g/t gold, 0.30% copper, and 1.3 g/t silver for 1.75 million ounces of contained gold, 333.6 thousand tonnes of contained copper, and 4.79 million ounces of contained silver and an "Inferred" Mineral Resource of 92.6 million tonnes grading 0.50 g/t gold, 0.24% copper and 1.1 g/t silver for 1.49 million ounces of contained gold, 222.2 thousand tonnes of contained copper, and 3.39 million ounces of contained silver. The constraining open pit was optimized and calculated using a Gross Metal Value ("GMV") cut-off of $20/tonne based on a price of $1,750/oz for gold, $3.50/lb for copper, $22/oz for silver, and with an average recovery of 85% for copper and 74.5% for gold and 50.0% for silver.

Qualified Person: The technical information of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tim Barry, a Chartered Professional Geologist MAusIMM CP(Geo), and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim Barry"

Tim Barry, MAusIMM (CP(Geo))

Chief Executive Officer and Director

About Arras Minerals Corp.

Arras is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in northeastern Kazakhstan, including the Option Agreement on the Beskauga copper and gold project. The Company has established the third-largest license package in the country (behind Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group) prospective for copper and gold in the country. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX-V under the trading symbol "ARK".

