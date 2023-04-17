Plasterboard Market Revenue to Top US$ 46.3 Billion by 2033; Standard Segment to Hold a Substantial Share: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global plasterboard market is expected to reach US$ 46.3 billion by the end of 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2033.



Plasterboards are commonly used in frame structures as interior wallboards and ceiling lining due to their ability to reduce noise transmission and come in different sizes and thicknesses. With the ongoing global urbanization, the industry foresees significant growth in the coming years.

The plasterboard market is primarily driven by the booming construction industry, which values its superior workmanship, affordability, and easy installation. Plasterboard is highly suitable for use in bathrooms and kitchens due to its resistance to moisture, and impact, as well as its insulation properties for sound and heat. As urbanization continues to accelerate worldwide, demand for plasterboards is expected to increase substantially in the near future.

Get Free Sample Report to Grow Your Profit Margin:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8510

Plasterboard Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2033 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7 % Market growth 2023-2033 US$ 46.3 Billion Market structure Fragmented Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled USG Corporation, EVRAZ PLC, National Gypsum Company, National Gypsum Company, Bulfix, Welded Tubes, Tenaris SA, Sandvik AB, KNAUF Gips KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

The market is expanding due to increased demand for fire-resistant building materials and dry construction techniques. The market for low-weight plasterboards is expected to create new lucrative opportunities, but the growth of the plasterboard market is currently limited due to factors such as inadequate availability and lack of awareness.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global plasterboard market is valued at US$ 26.65 billion in 2023.

Demand for plasterboards is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

Sales of plasterboards are estimated to reach US$ 46.3 billion by 2033.

The United States accounts for 29% market share in 2023.

Demand for plasterboards in Germany is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 2.8% through 2033.



"Expansion of the real estate sector and government initiatives promoting the use of sustainable and recyclable materials in construction are fueling the sales of plasterboards," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8510

Competitive Landscape

Plasterboard manufacturers are increasingly interested in expanding their global reach by utilizing tactics such as targeted marketing and key initiatives. These companies are now looking to manage specific operations in countries with favorable regulations, which allows them to reduce costs while still retaining industry specialists for each crucial phase of their businesses. This trend is becoming more noticeable as companies seek to establish a stronger presence in international markets.

In October 2021, Bullfix, a prominent competitor in the industry, announced its latest plasterboard fastening. This new product is expected to offer faster, stronger, and more efficient solutions for attaching heavy objects to plasterboard walls, without requiring any additional tools within the wall cavity.

The USG Boral Building Products Pvt Ltd and Knauf Group signed an acquisition agreement in February 2022 with the aim of improving the supply of various plasterboards, compounds, cornices, and related products.

Winning Strategy

Leading manufacturers of plasterboards are focusing on increasing manufacturing capacities to introduce plasterboards with higher strength and durability. These companies are investing in research and development to create boards with unique designs and textures that are specifically tailored for interior aesthetic purposes. Plasterboards are becoming more popular among end users due to their ease of installation and replacement. The market for plasterboards is also witnessing significant demand owing to the advancements in extrusion and processing technologies.

Key Segments of Plasterboard Industry

By Form: Squared-edge Tapered-edge

By Type: Damp-proof Plasterboard Fire-resistant Plasterboard Impact-resistant Plasterboard Insulated Plasterboard Moisture-resistant Plasterboard Sound-insulated Plasterboard Standard Plasterboard Thermal Plasterboard

By End Use: Residential Non-residential

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa





Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8510

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global plasterboard market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on form (squared-edge, tapered-edge), type (damp-proof plasterboard, fire-resistant plasterboard, impact-resistant plasterboard, insulated plasterboard, moisture-resistant plasterboard, sound-insulated plasterboard, standard plasterboard, thermal plasterboard), and end use (residential, non-residential), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Plasterboard Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Plasterboard sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Plasterboard demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Plasterboard Market during the forecast period?



Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Acoustic Plasterboard Market Demand: with the increasing urban migration in developing economies and consumer inclination towards high-class residential homes is anticipated to soar the demand for acoustic plasterboard market.

Fiberboard Ceiling Market Sales: The fiberboard ceiling market sales likely to record a CAGR of 8.83% during the forecast period. The fiberboard ceiling market has high growth potential due to customers looking for viable options that are low maintenance and allows quick installation.

Fiberboard Market Size: The global fiberboard market is estimated at USD 25.1 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 54.7 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2022-2032.

Onboard Maintenance Systems Market Manufacturers: Onboard maintenance systems market manufacturers focus on the development and launch of new products in sync with the latest market trends.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.