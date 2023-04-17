Rabbi Blane leads a Passover seder at the Knickerbocker cafe in New York City

For the 9th year (with two off for Covid) Rabbi Blane lead a Passover seder to a sold out crowd at the Knickerbocker Cafe in Greenwich Village New York.

NEW YORK (PRWEB) April 17, 2023

Rabbi Steve Blane of Sim Shalom, the online synagogue, enjoyed the annual seder at the Knickerbocker Cafe in Greenwich Village New York. The Knickerbocker, a musical icon of the early days of the Village, has been offering a seder and festive meal for several years. Rabbi Steve Blane officiated with his ukulele and song sheets in tow for the 9th year (with two off for covid).

The room was sold out as people are anxious for a return to normalcy and the attendees sang, lit candles, searched for the aifikommen and relished in the community vibe! The same people return year after year and it feels like a family has been created in this special warm venue.

Rabbi Blane and Sim Shalom, the online synagogue, offer live High Holiday services each year at another Greenwich Village icon, the Bitter End. Rabbi Blane, a singer/songwriter himself, whose songs reflect his love of New York is thrilled to worship in these historic venues.

To learn more about weekly services and the special live events visit the website.

ABOUT JSLI AND SIM SHALOM

Sim Shalom is an interactive online Jewish Universalist synagogue which is liberal in thought and traditional in liturgy. Created in 2009 by Rabbi Steven Blane on Manhattan's Upper West Side, Sim Shalom offers a means of connecting the unconnected. Rabbi Blane leads accessible Shabbat services every Friday night using a virtual interface and additionally Sim Shalom provides online education programs, Jazz concerts, conversion and life-cycle ceremonies along with weeknight services at 7:00PM EST led by Rabbis of this online community.

Rabbi Blane is the founder and director of the Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute, the online professional rabbinical program and of the Union of Jewish Universalist Communities, http://www.ujuc.org.

Sim Shalom, a non profit 501 © (3) tax-exempt organization, nurtures a Jewish connection through its mission of innovative services, creative education and dynamic outreach to the global community. For more information visit the website.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/rabbi_blane_leads_a_passover_seder_at_the_knickerbocker_cafe_in_new_york_city/prweb19283465.htm