Rabbi Steve Blane leads a traditional Passover seder at Browne Street Community Church

NEW YORK (PRWEB) April 17, 2023

Rabbi Steve of Sim Shalom, the Online Synagogue, did what he does best this Passover. He shared his joy of music and Judaism through unique and innovative services to several communities.

On the second night of Passover he was invited to lead a seder in Queens to a primarily Mandarin speaking congregation. Christian churches more and more are offering seders to their communities since Jesus was a Jew and Rabbi. The Last Supper was a seder and they want to experience an authentic representation of this important event of the Christian liturgy.

The Bowne Street Community Church in Flushing, Queens, New York is home to the combined congregations of the Protestant Reformed Dutch Church of Flushing (1842) and the First Congregational Church of Flushing (1851).

Rabbi Steve and the three Pastors of the combined congregations offered a seder. Rabbi Steve's explanations and even his jokes made in English were translated into Mandarin by the host, Pastor Matthew Hsu. The children needed little help in understanding their job which was to find the aifikommen, a special piece of matza, hidden for them. The congregants appreciated the details of the seder order and enjoyed a delicious festive meal afterwards.

All in all it was an evening to remember. Rabbi Blane did the work of Tikkun Olam, repairing the world, by bringing two diverse communities together in worship.

ABOUT JSLI AND SIM SHALOM

Sim Shalom is an interactive online Jewish Universalist synagogue which is liberal in thought and traditional in liturgy. Created in 2009 by Rabbi Steven Blane on Manhattan's Upper West Side, Sim Shalom offers a means of connecting the unconnected. Rabbi Blane leads accessible Shabbat services every Friday night using a virtual interface and additionally Sim Shalom provides online education programs, Jazz concerts, conversion and life-cycle ceremonies along with weeknight services at 7:00PM EST led by Rabbis of this online community.

Rabbi Blane is the founder and director of the Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute, the online professional rabbinical program and of the Union of Jewish Universalist Communities, http://www.ujuc.org.

Sim Shalom, a non profit 501 © (3) tax-exempt organization, nurtures a Jewish connection through its mission of innovative services, creative education and dynamic outreach to the global community. For more information visit the website.

