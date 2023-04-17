Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Announces Ascension Borgess Health Expo as Part of the Spring Stride Outdoor Fest this Weekend

The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon will take place this weekend from Saturday, April 22 to Sunday, April 23, 2023, alongside the Spring Stride Outdoor Fest in Downtown Kalamazoo. The event will serve as Greater Kalamazoo's official kickoff to spring with a variety of activities for the whole community.

The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon's Ascension Borgess Health Expo is now part of this weekend's Spring Stride Outdoor Fest, sponsored by the City of Kalamazoo, with various activities for the whole family. Kicking things off will be the free PNC Kids' 1K on Saturday, April 22, 2023, with registration still open from at 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 p.m., and the event starting at 10:00 a.m.

The highly interactive Ascension Borgess Health Expo will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Arcadia Creek Festival Place along with Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon's packet pickup featuring sponsor Greenleaf Hospitality. The event will feature special activities for everyone including Corn Hole with a Physician, face painting, balloon animals; and a sensory-friendly space with activities for children by Total Spectrum.

The main stage will feature live music spinning by DJ Chuck all day as well as a special local runners panel hosted by black, sober runner and content creator Tommie Runz at 11:30 a.m.––set to broadcast on WOOD TV. Guests can also choose from four delicious food truck options including Mexican cuisine, BBQ, and specialty coffee and treats–k; and Short's Beer providing adult beverages for those 21 and over.

New this year is the Electric Ave Car Show, sponsored by Zeigler Auto Group, taking place on the Kalamazoo Mall from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with Western Michigan University's solar-powered Sun Seeker as a title attraction.

The Spring Stride Outdoor Fest will also include the Parade of Companies, powered by Southwest Michigan First, which is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the North Mall; and ‘Movement by Burn Boot Camp' from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Haymarket Plaza.

Sunday's events will include all running and walking events along with the return of the full Marathon, which will run through Western Michigan University's Waldo Stadium for the first time ever alongside the half marathon and 10K. Sending off this year's participants will be Aaron Zeigler, president and owner of Zeigler Auto Group–the Marathon's title sponsor, Dr. Thomas Rohs, CEO of Ascension Michigan's Southwest Region; and Lance Taylor, WMU football coach. Also on the April 23, 2023 schedule is the 5K walk/run.

"The Spring Stride Outdoor Fest is another way to bring our community closer together and it could not have happened without the support of Kalamazoo's top businesses, Western Michigan University, and everyone else involved," said Zeigler.

First-time finishers will receive a special gift, while supplies last, with recognition presented by WOOD TV for anyone who is completing their chosen distance for the first time. Zeigler's podcast: Driving Vision, hosted by COO Sam D'Arc, will also be live-streaming at the finish line.



Event Kickoff: 9:00a.m.

Kids' 1K: 10:00a.m.

Full Marathon: 7:30am

Half Marathon: 7:30am

5K Walk/Run: 7:55am

10K: 8:00am

ABOUT ZEIGLER KALAMAZOO MARATHON

The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that attracts participants from all over the U.S. by "Driving a Healthy Community" in the Greater Kalamazoo area and beyond. The annual community event includes a Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, 5K Walk, and 1K Kids Run; as well as a health expo.

Formerly known as the Borgess Run for the Health of It!, the event was renamed the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon in 2022 after Zeigler Auto Group became its title sponsor. 2023 will mark the event's 42nd anniversary and the return of the full marathon, after its omission in 2022.

All races start and finish at the Arcadia Creek Festival Site and run through Downtown Kalamazoo, with the full marathon, half marathon and 10K passing through Western Michigan University's Waldo Stadium. The marathon course also includes the Portage Creek Bicentennial Trail, Stryker campus, Kalamazoo Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Museum, Milham Park, Milwood Neighborhood, Edison Neighborhood, and Upjohn Park.

Known for its highly-spirited excitement zones and water station, 5K participants enjoy Gummy Bear Forest; and Half Marathon and Marathon runners experience the infamous Bacon Station. All participants and spectators can enter the Stryker Experience in Downtown Kalamazoo.

ABOUT ZEIGLER AUTO GROUP

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 78 franchises across 35 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,300 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2022. The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2023, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.

