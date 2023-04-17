Spacelabs to Showcase Advanced Analytics Integration with Virtual Care at HIMSS 2023

As healthcare systems today face unprecedented clinical, financial, and staffing challenges, more than 40,000 professionals from throughout the global health ecosystem are expected to meet at this year's Health Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) annual conference to learn about the newest innovations in healthcare technology. At this year's conference, Spacelabs is partnering with Caregility and Equum Medical to demonstrate the power of connected digital health, from the bedside through to virtual care.

Attendees visiting the Caregility Cloud™ Ecosystem Pavilion at HIMSS 2023 will see first-hand how healthcare organizations can help accurately identify each patient's physiological status, detecting patient deterioration and identifying intervention opportunities earlier with Spacelabs Rothman® Index predictive analytic.

"This is such a timely event for hospitals and health systems confronting a generational shift in the labor force, higher acuity patients and skyrocketing costs of care," said Corey Scurlock, MD, MBA, Equum's founder and CEO. "Clearly, new solutions are needed, as it would take years to find and train a new generation of physicians, nurses and allied health professionals to fill all of these vacancies, and many of these other problems may become the new normal if we don't act now."

Powered by machine learning, Spacelabs' Rothman Index is the only clinically validated clinical decision support platform that derives a universal score of overall patient condition. By leveraging existing electronic health record (EHR) data, the Rothman Index drives actionable insights, creating a picture of any patient's condition over time – any age, any disease, any care setting.

Spacelabs' partnership with Caregility and Equum represents a powerful integration of virtual care with advanced patient analytics. "The rise of virtual caregivers assisting and augmenting in-person acute caregivers is helping mitigate the impact of staff shortages and address the rapid growth of the patient population," states Pete McLain, Chief Strategy Officer at Caregility.

"Our mission is to empower care teams to achieve superior outcomes with high-quality actionable insights. Now integrated with Rothman Index's powerful analytics, organizations investing strategically in virtual care will benefit from the predictive capabilities available through Spacelabs regardless of provider location," stated Shalabh Chandra, President of Spacelabs Healthcare.

Spacelabs Healthcare, Equum Medical and other firms will be exhibiting at Caregility Booth 6815 in the North Hall of McCormick Place. Representatives will be on hand to answer questions and provide demonstrations of telehealth-enabled clinical service solutions.

About Spacelabs

Spacelabs (www.spacelabshealthcare.com), a division of OSI Systems, Inc., is provider of medical equipment and services, including solutions for patient monitoring and connectivity, diagnostic cardiology, and supplies and accessories selling to hospitals, clinics and physician offices. The Company has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Singapore, and distributors in more than 100 countries around the world. For more information about Spacelabs Healthcare, visit www.spacelabshealthcare.com. Follow Spacelabs on LinkedIn and Twitter at @spacelabs.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end-product markets. For more information on OSI Systems and its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com.

About Caregility

Caregility Corporation is dedicated to connecting patients and clinicians everywhere with its Caregility Cloud™ virtual care platform. Awarded the Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platform (non-EMR) in 2021, 2022, and 2023, Caregility Cloud™ powers a purpose-built ecosystem of enterprise telehealth solutions across the care continuum. Caregility provides secure, reliable, and HIPAA-compliant audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both acute and ambulatory settings. Today Caregility supports more than 1,000 hospitals across over 75 health systems with over six million virtual care sessions hosted annually. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, as well as hospital-at-home, Caregility is connecting care everywhere. Follow Caregility on LinkedIn and Twitter at @caregility.

About Equum Medical

Equum Medical is a nationally-recognized, tech-enabled clinical services company bringing the people and processes to power hospital telehealth programs by optimizing patient flow and provider access. Designed to address two of the biggest trends in healthcare today, namely workforce redesign and virtual care, Equum Medical's clinical services platform is built from the ground up to focus on the acute care population spanning ED, ICU, Nursing and Sitter solutions. Learn more about how Equum can power your telehealth ambitions here: https://www.equummedical.com/.

