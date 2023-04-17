CDPQ presents its 2022 Sustainable Investing Report

There were 902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 416,087 in the last 365 days.
MONTREAL, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - CDPQ published today its Sustainable Investing Report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.
In the report, CDPQ presents its actions and accomplishments in sustainable investment. Here are some highlights:
Environment
CDPQ is well on track to reach a net-zero portfolio by 2050:
Social
CDPQ is convinced that an ecosystem that promotes diversity in all its forms encourages the emergence of a fairer, more inclusive and performant economy:
Governance
Sound governance is essential to good performance and optimal risk management. This is why CDPQ uses its influence to promote the adoption of best practices by:
"Every day, our approach is guided by our responsibility towards the six million Quebecers who entrust us with their savings. CDPQ uses its constructive capital to take meaningful action for current and future generations. Recognized here and internationally, this leadership in sustainable investment is our pride," said Charles Emond, President and Chief Executive Officer of CDPQ.
"The combination of the diversified expertise of our teams and their knowledge of the markets allows us to innovate to concretely address the financing of the transition. We are also involved in many international actions to catalyze solutions that promote sustainable investing and that will have a positive impact on the communities and the companies in which we invest," said Marc-André Blanchard, Executive Vice-President and Head of CDPQ Global and Global Head of Sustainability.
The 2022 Sustainable Investing Report is available online.
ABOUT CDPQ
At CDPQ, we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at December 31, 2022, CDPQ's net assets totalled CAD 402 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.
|
CDPQ is a registered trademark owned by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.
SOURCE CDPQView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/17/c5910.html