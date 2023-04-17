CDPQ presents its 2022 Sustainable Investing Report

MONTREAL, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - CDPQ published today its Sustainable Investing Report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

In the report, CDPQ presents its actions and accomplishments in sustainable investment. Here are some highlights:

Environment

CDPQ is well on track to reach a net-zero portfolio by 2050:

$47 billion in low-carbon assets, including $12 billion in Québec, which represents a global increase of $29 billion in low-carbon assets since 2017.

in low-carbon assets, including in Québec, which represents a global increase of in low-carbon assets since 2017. Over $300 billion in low-carbon assets or invested in low-carbon sectors.

in low-carbon assets or invested in low-carbon sectors. A 53% reduction in the carbon intensity of the portfolio since 2017.

Three transactions were concluded as part of the transition envelope to reduce emissions from the largest emitting companies.

Our exit from the oil sector is essentially completed.

Social

CDPQ is convinced that an ecosystem that promotes diversity in all its forms encourages the emergence of a fairer, more inclusive and performant economy:

Women represent 45% of its staff and it has a goal of achieving 47% female representation by 2025.

52% of its actively managed public companies have at least 30% of women on their Boards of Directors, an increase of more than 27% in two years.

CDPQ is one of the only investors in the world to have made a commitment to encourage best tax practices within its portfolio companies, including compliance with a minimum tax rate of at least 15%, as recommended by the OECD and supported by the G20.

Governance

Sound governance is essential to good performance and optimal risk management. This is why CDPQ uses its influence to promote the adoption of best practices by:

Assisting several portfolio companies in integrating ESG factors into their processes, including nine Québec companies.

Raising awareness of ESG issues for 175 portfolio companies and 63 external managers.

Using its voting rights to vote on 54,337 resolutions at 5,537 shareholder meetings.

"Every day, our approach is guided by our responsibility towards the six million Quebecers who entrust us with their savings. CDPQ uses its constructive capital to take meaningful action for current and future generations. Recognized here and internationally, this leadership in sustainable investment is our pride," said Charles Emond, President and Chief Executive Officer of CDPQ.

"The combination of the diversified expertise of our teams and their knowledge of the markets allows us to innovate to concretely address the financing of the transition. We are also involved in many international actions to catalyze solutions that promote sustainable investing and that will have a positive impact on the communities and the companies in which we invest," said Marc-André Blanchard, Executive Vice-President and Head of CDPQ Global and Global Head of Sustainability.

The 2022 Sustainable Investing Report is available online.

ABOUT CDPQ

At CDPQ, we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at December 31, 2022, CDPQ's net assets totalled CAD 402 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

CDPQ is a registered trademark owned by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

SOURCE CDPQ