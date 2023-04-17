TransRe Announces Change In Executive Leadership

Paul Bonny retires from Executive Vice Chairman role, remains on TransRe's Board of Directors

In a global leadership transition, on May 1 2023 Paul Bonny will retire from his role as Executive Vice Chairman after 41 years with TransRe. Paul founded TransRe's International division when he opened the London office in 1982. Since then, he has built a team of almost two hundred professionals in eleven offices across eight time zones, and has played the most significant role in creating the global reinsurance brand that TransRe is today. Paul will continue to offer advice and assistance to TransRe through his ongoing role as a non-Executive Director of TransRe.

In recognizing Paul's contribution to the company, Ken Brandt said, "Paul has been an institution both at TransRe and across the London and international markets throughout my reinsurance career. For the past seventeen years I have been able to call on his advice and counsel, and I have been lucky enough to call him my friend. I wish Paul and Sue a long and healthy retirement together."

About TransRe

Established in 1977, TransRe is the brand name for Transatlantic Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (including Transatlantic Reinsurance Company). TransRe is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alleghany Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company. Headquartered in New York with operations worldwide, TransRe offers the capacity, expertise and creativity necessary to structure programs across the full spectrum of property and casualty risks. Please visit www.transre.com for more information.

