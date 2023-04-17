United Kingdom Non-Prime Consumer Credit Markets Report 2023: Focus on HCSTC, Instalment Credit, Motor Finance, Home-collected Debt, Revolving Loans, Pawnbroking, and Rent-to-Own

Review of the non-prime, or high-interest, consumer credit market. It describes the market for consumer credit agreements with average fixed interest rates over 30% per year and profiles the main lenders involved in it.
It includes:
Review of each of the segments in the market
Discussion of key segment issues including the impact of regulation, and sets out the publisher's estimates of historical and forecast growth for each.
A set of 35 lender profiles of those active in the sector, covering financial performance, ownership, loan products offered, market positioning, corporate activity and history of the lender.
Covers the following segments and lenders operating within them:
Guarantor finance (key providers include Amigo Loans (to close), Non-Standard Finance's Trust Two and George Banco brands (both in run-off) and Guarantormyloan.co.uk
High-cost short-term credit (following the exit of the majority of the largest firms, key providers include Gain Credit and PDL Finance)
Home-collected credit (following Provident's decision to leave the market, key providers include Morses Club and Non-Standard Finance (in run-off))
Instalment credit (key providers include Non-Standard Finance's Everyday Loans, Madison CF's 118118 loans, Oakbrook Finance, Bamboo and Oplo)
Motor finance (key providers include S&U plc's Advantage, Provident's Moneybarn, First Response and Startline)
Sub-prime credit card and other revolving loans (key providers include Capital One, New Day and Provident's Vanquis)
Pawnbroking (key providers include H&T Group and Ramsdens Financial)
Logbook loans (key providers include Car Cash Point)
Rent-to-own (key providers include Mutual Clothing and Supply)
Who is the report intended for?
Operators of non-prime businesses themselves
Investors in these businesses
Retailers
Market regulators and policymakers
Banks, analysts, consultants and other parties with interests in the sector
Key Topics Covered:
1. Guarantor Finance
Definition
Key players
Sector size
Sector trends
2. High Cost Short Term Credit (HCSTC)
Definition
Key players
Sector size and trends
Insight: Price cap makes traditional payday loans unprofitable
3. Home-collected Credit
Definition
Key players
Sector size
Sector trends
4. Instalment Credit
Definition
Key players
Sector size
Sector trends
5. Motor finance
Definition
Significant players
Sector size and trends
Sector trends
6. Credit cards and other revolving Loans
Definition
Key players
Sector size
Sector trends
7. Pawnbroking
Definition
Significant players
Sector size
Sector trends
8. Logbook loans
Definition
Significant players
Sector size
Sector trends
9. Rent-to-own
Definition
Significant players
Sector size
Sector trends
Insight: Non-prime finance departs from the high street
Alternatives
Credit unions
Community Development Finance Institutions
Fintech solutions
Government alternatives
Unauthorised lenders
Effect of the COVID-19 pandemic
Drivers of Non-Prime Credit Usage
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
