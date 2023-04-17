Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,986 in the last 365 days.

M&T BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") MTB today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

GAAP Results of Operations.  Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $4.01 in the first quarter of 2023, compared with $2.62 in the year-earlier quarter and $4.29 in the fourth quarter of 2022. GAAP-basis net income was $702 million in the recent quarter, $362 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $765 million in the final 2022 quarter. GAAP-basis net income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was 1.40% and 11.74%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023, compared with .97% and 8.55%, respectively, in the corresponding 2022 period and 1.53% and 12.59%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-operating merger-related expenses associated with the April 1, 2022 acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") totaled $17 million ($13 million after-tax effect, or $.10 of diluted earnings per common share) in 2022's first quarter and $45 million ($33 million after-tax effect, or $.20 of diluted earnings per common share) in the fourth quarter of 2022. M&T incurred no merger-related expenses in the first quarter of 2023.

Darren J. King, Chief Financial Officer, commenting on M&T's results noted, "The strength of M&T's diversified community banking model and prudent management have positioned M&T to continue to deliver for our customers. First quarter net income nearly doubled from the year-earlier quarter. These results reflect loan growth, steady credit quality, a strong liquidity position and, as in past years, seasonally higher salaries and employee benefits expense. M&T's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 10.15% at March 31, 2023 compared with 10.44% at last year's end."

Earnings Highlights



























Change 1Q23 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

1Q23

1Q22

4Q22

1Q22

4Q22
















Net income

$

702

$

362

$

765


94

%

-8

%

Net income available to common shareholders  ̶  diluted

$

676

$

340

$

739


99

%

-9

%

Diluted earnings per common share

$

4.01

$

2.62

$

4.29


53

%

-7

%

Annualized return on average assets

1.40

%

.97

%

1.53

%





Annualized return on average common equity

11.74

%

8.55

%

12.59

%





Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations.  M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.

Merger-related expenses associated with the People's United acquisition in 2022 generally consisted of professional services, temporary help fees and other costs associated with actual or planned conversions of systems and/or integration of operations and the introduction of M&T to its new customers, costs related to terminations of existing contractual arrangements to purchase various services, severance, travel costs and, in the second quarter of 2022, an initial provision for credit losses of $242 million on loans not deemed to be purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") on the April 1, 2022 acquisition date of People's United. Given the requirement under GAAP to recognize such losses above and beyond the impact of forecasted losses used in determining the fair value of acquired loans, M&T considers that initial provision to be a merger-related expense. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results. The amounts of merger-related expenses in 2022 are presented in the tables that accompany this release. No merger-related expenses were incurred in the first quarter of 2023.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $4.09 in the first quarter of 2023, $2.73 in the year-earlier quarter and $4.57 in last year's fourth quarter. Net operating income was $715 million in 2023's initial quarter, compared with $376 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $812 million in the final quarter of 2022. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.49% and 19.00%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 1.04% and 12.44%, respectively, in the corresponding 2022 quarter and 1.70% and 21.29%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income.   Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $1.832 billion in the recent quarter, up 102% from $907 million earned in the first quarter of 2022. That improvement reflected a $45.4 billion or 33% increase in average earning assets, largely attributable to the acquisition of People's United, and a 139 basis point widening of the net interest margin to 4.04% from 2.65% resulting from a rising interest rate environment. In the fourth quarter of 2022, taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.841 billion, the net interest margin was 4.06% and average earning assets were $179.9 billion. The modestly lower taxable-equivalent net interest income in the recent quarter as compared with 2022's fourth quarter is reflective of two fewer days in the first quarter of 2023 while the impact of the slightly lower net interest margin was offset by a $4.16 billion increase in average earning assets.














Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income



























Change 1Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q23

1Q22

4Q22

1Q22

4Q22
















Average earning assets

$

184,069

$

138,624

$

179,914


33

%

2

%

Net interest income  ̶  taxable-equivalent

$

1,832

$

907

$

1,841


102

%


Net interest margin

4.04

%

2.65

%

4.06

%





Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality.  M&T recorded a provision for credit losses of $120 million in the first quarter of 2023, up from $10 million in the year-earlier quarter and $90 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The higher levels of provision in the two most recent quarters as compared with 2022's first quarter reflect the impact of weaker forecasted economic conditions on several loan categories and higher outstanding loan balances on which to estimate credit losses. Charge-offs of loans, net of recoveries of previously charged-off loans, were $70 million in the first quarter of 2023, $7 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $40 million in 2022's fourth quarter. Net charge-offs expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding were .22% and .03% in the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively, and .12% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Nonaccrual loans were $2.56 billion or 1.92% of loans outstanding at March 31, 2023 compared with $2.44 billion or 1.85% at December 31, 2022 and $2.13 billion or 2.32% at March 31, 2022. The balance of nonaccrual loans at the end of the two most recent quarters as compared with March 31, 2022 reflects loans obtained in the acquisition of People's United that totaled $605 million and $572 million at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $44 million at March 31, 2023, $24 million at March 31, 2022 and $41 million at December 31, 2022.

Allowance for Credit Losses.  For purposes of determining the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses M&T regularly performs comprehensive analyses of its loan portfolios and assesses forecasted economic conditions. As a result of those procedures and reflecting the impact of loan growth, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.98 billion or 1.49% of loans outstanding at March 31, 2023 compared with $1.47 billion or 1.60% of loans outstanding at March 31, 2022 and $1.93 billion or 1.46% at December 31, 2022. The acquisition of People's United loans and leases resulted in a $341 million increase in the allowance for credit losses as of April 1, 2022, including $99 million related to PCD loans and $242 million related to non-PCD loans. Including the impact of the acquisition, M&T's allowance for credit losses was $1.81 billion on April 1, 2022, or 1.42% of then outstanding loans.

Asset Quality Metrics











Change 1Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q23

1Q22

4Q22

1Q22

4Q22
















At end of quarter














Nonaccrual loans

$

2,557

$

2,134

$

2,439


20

%

5

%

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$

44

$

24

$

41


89

%

8

%

Total nonperforming assets

$

2,601

$

2,158

$

2,480


21

%

5

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$

407

$

777

$

491


-48

%

-17

%

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding

1.92

%

2.32

%

1.85

%





















Allowance for credit losses

$

1,975

$

1,472

$

1,925


34

%

3

%

Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding

1.49

%

1.60

%

1.46

%





















For the period














Provision for credit losses

$

120

$

10

$

90





33

%

Net charge-offs

$

70

$

7

$

40





74

%

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)

.22

%

.03

%

.12

%







(1)

Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense.  Noninterest income totaled $587 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with $541 million in the year-earlier quarter. The increase reflects the impact from People's United (predominantly service charges on deposit accounts, credit-related fees and trust income), offset, in part, by a decline in mortgage banking revenues resulting from lower gains on sales of residential mortgage loans originated for sale and a decrease in residential mortgage servicing income, lower insurance revenues reflecting the sale of M&T Insurance Agency ("MTIA") in last year's fourth quarter and a reduced distribution from Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG") as compared with the year-earlier quarter. Noninterest income was $682 million in 2022's fourth quarter. The comparative decrease in the recent quarter was driven by the $136 million gain recorded on the sale of MTIA in the fourth quarter of 2022, partially offset by a $20 million distribution from BLG received in the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Income



























Change 1Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q23

1Q22

4Q22

1Q22

4Q22
















Mortgage banking revenues

$

85

$

109

$

82


-22

%

4

%

Service charges on deposit accounts

113


102


106


12

%

7

%

Trust income

194


169


195


15

%

-1

%

Brokerage services income

24


20


22


19

%

7

%

Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains

12


5


14


117

%

-17

%

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities




(1)


(4)






Other revenues from operations

159


137


267


17

%

-40

%

Total

$

587

$

541

$

682


9

%

-14

%

Trust income associated with M&T's Collective Investment Trust business that is expected to be sold in the current quarter totaled approximately $45 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with $42 million in each of the first and fourth quarters of 2022. After considering expenses, the results of operations of that business were not material to M&T's net income in each of those periods. In addition to expenses associated with those operations, professional services expense associated with the pending sale was $5 million in the recent quarter.

Noninterest expense totaled $1.359 billion in the first quarter of 2023, compared with $960 million in the similar quarter of 2022 and $1.408 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $1.342 billion in the recent quarter, $941 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $1.346 billion in 2022's fourth quarter. The higher level of operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter reflects the impact of operations obtained in the People's United acquisition, higher salaries and employee benefits expense, including incentive compensation, a rise in outside data processing and software costs, advertising and marketing expenses, FDIC assessments and professional services. The decline of operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the fourth quarter of 2022 reflects a $135 million contribution to The M&T Charitable Foundation recorded in the 2022 quarter, partially offset by higher salaries and employee benefits expense, including approximately $99 million of seasonally higher stock-based compensation, payroll-related taxes and other employee benefits expense. Those seasonal expenses totaled $74 million in the first quarter of 2022.

 

Noninterest Expense



























Change 1Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q23

1Q22

4Q22

1Q22

4Q22
















Salaries and employee benefits

$

808

$

578

$

697


40

%

16

%

Equipment and net occupancy

127


86


137


48

%

-7

%

Outside data processing and software

106


80


108


33

%

-2

%

FDIC assessments

30


16


24


91

%

24

%

Advertising and marketing

31


16


32


94

%

-5

%

Printing, postage and supplies

14


10


15


40

%

-6

%

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

17


1


18





-2

%

Other costs of operations

226


173


377


30

%

-40

%

Total

$

1,359

$

960

$

1,408


42

%

-3

%
















The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 55.5% in the first quarter of 2023, 64.9% in the year-earlier quarter and 53.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet.  M&T had total assets of $203.0 billion at March 31, 2023, compared with $149.9 billion and $200.7 billion at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $132.9 billion at March 31, 2023, compared with $91.8 billion at March 31, 2022 and $131.6 billion at December 31, 2022. The higher level of loans and leases at the recent quarter-end and December 31, 2022 as compared with March 31, 2022 is largely a reflection of balances associated with the acquisition of People's United. Also reflective of that acquisition, total deposits were $159.1 billion at the recent quarter-end and $163.5 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $126.3 billion at March 31, 2022. The three percent decline in total deposits since December 31, 2022 includes the impact of seasonal decreases and customer use of off-balance sheet investment products.

Total shareholders' equity was $25.4 billion or 12.50% of total assets at March 31, 2023, $17.9 billion or 11.93% at March 31, 2022 and $25.3 billion or 12.61% at December 31, 2022. Common shareholders' equity was $23.4 billion, or $140.88 per share, at March 31, 2023, compared with $16.1 billion, or $124.93 per share, a year earlier and $23.3 billion, or $137.68 per share, at December 31, 2022. Tangible equity per common share was $88.81 at March 31, 2023, $89.33 at March 31, 2022 and $86.59 at December 31, 2022. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 10.15% at March 31, 2023, compared with 10.44% three months earlier.

M&T repurchased 3,838,157 shares of its common stock in accordance with its capital plan during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $154.76 resulting in a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $600 million, compared with 3,664,887 shares at an average cost per share of $163.72 and total cost of $600 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. No share repurchases occurred in the first quarter of 2022.

Conference Call.  Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss first quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 225-9448. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (203) 518-9708. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ123. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Monday April 24, 2023 by calling (800) 753-6121, or (402) 220-2676 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T. M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements.  This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, including economic conditions, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control. Statements regarding M&T's expectations, including statements regarding expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook, are also forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("future factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Examples of future factors include: the impact of the People's United transaction (as described in the next paragraph); economic conditions including inflation and market volatility; international conflicts, domestic or international political developments and other geopolitical events; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values of loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry, and/or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition, divestment and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

In addition, future factors related to the acquisition of People's United include, among others: the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all; potential adverse reactions or changes to business, customer or employee relationships; M&T's success in executing its business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the results and costs of integration efforts; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which M&T and its subsidiaries operate; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T or its subsidiaries; and other factors related to the acquisition that may affect future results of M&T.

These are representative of the future factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other future factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

 

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Klock



(716) 842-5138






MEDIA CONTACT:

Maya Dillon



(646) 735-1958

 

Financial Highlights

Three months ended





March 31




Amounts in thousands, except per share

2023

2022

Change

Performance








Net income

$

701,624


362,174


94

%

Net income available to common shareholders

675,511


339,590


99

%

Per common share:








Basic earnings

$

4.03


2.63


53

%

Diluted earnings

4.01


2.62


53

%

Cash dividends

$

1.30


1.20


8

%

Common shares outstanding:








Average - diluted (1)

168,410


129,416


30

%

Period end (2)

165,865


129,080


28

%

Return on (annualized):








Average total assets

1.40

%

.97

%



Average common shareholders' equity

11.74

%

8.55

%



Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

1,831,726


907,408


102

%

Yield on average earning assets

5.16

%

2.72

%



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

1.86

%

.13

%



Net interest spread

3.30

%

2.59

%



Contribution of interest-free funds

.74

%

.06

%



Net interest margin

4.04

%

2.65

%



Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.22

%

.03

%



Net operating results (3)








Net operating income

$

714,935


375,999


90

%

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

4.09


2.73


50

%

Return on (annualized):








Average tangible assets

1.49

%

1.04

%



Average tangible common equity

19.00

%

12.44

%



Efficiency ratio

55.5

%

64.9

%














At March 31


Loan quality

2023

2022

Change

Nonaccrual loans

$

2,556,799


2,134,231


20

%

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

44,567


23,524


89

%

Total nonperforming assets

$

2,601,366


2,157,755


21

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

407,457


776,751


-48

%

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:








Nonaccrual loans

$

42,102


46,151


-9

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

306,049


689,831


-56

%

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.92

%

2.32

%



Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.49

%

1.60

%





(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

 

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend

Three months ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Amounts in thousands, except per share

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Performance













Net income

$

701,624


765,371


646,596


217,522


362,174

Net income available to common shareholders

675,511


739,126


620,554


192,236


339,590

Per common share:













Basic earnings

$

4.03


4.32


3.55


1.08


2.63

Diluted earnings

4.01


4.29


3.53


1.08


2.62

Cash dividends

$

1.30


1.20


1.20


1.20


1.20

Common shares outstanding:













Average - diluted (1)

168,410


172,149


175,682


178,277


129,416

Period end (2)

165,865


169,285


172,900


175,969


129,080

Return on (annualized):













Average total assets

1.40

%

1.53

%

1.28

%

.42

%

.97

%

Average common shareholders' equity

11.74

%

12.59

%

10.43

%

3.21

%

8.55

%

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

1,831,726


1,840,759


1,690,518


1,422,443


907,408

Yield on average earning assets

5.16

%

4.60

%

3.90

%

3.12

%

2.72

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

1.86

%

.98

%

.41

%

.20

%

.13

%

Net interest spread

3.30

%

3.62

%

3.49

%

2.92

%

2.59

%

Contribution of interest-free funds

.74

%

.44

%

.19

%

.09

%

.06

%

Net interest margin

4.04

%

4.06

%

3.68

%

3.01

%

2.65

%

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.22

%

.12

%

.20

%

.16

%

.03

%

Net operating results (3)













Net operating income

$

714,935


812,359


700,030


577,622


375,999

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

4.09


4.57


3.83


3.10


2.73

Return on (annualized):













Average tangible assets

1.49

%

1.70

%

1.44

%

1.16

%

1.04

%

Average tangible common equity

19.00

%

21.29

%

17.89

%

14.41

%

12.44

%

Efficiency ratio

55.5

%

53.3

%

53.6

%

58.3

%

64.9

%
















March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Loan quality

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Nonaccrual loans

$

2,556,799


2,438,435


2,429,326


2,633,005


2,134,231

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

44,567


41,375


37,031


28,692


23,524

Total nonperforming assets

$

2,601,366


2,479,810


2,466,357


2,661,697


2,157,755

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

407,457


491,018


476,503


523,662


776,751

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:













Nonaccrual loans

$

42,102


43,536


44,797


46,937


46,151

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

306,049


363,409


423,371


467,834


689,831

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.92

%

1.85

%

1.89

%

2.05

%

2.32

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.49

%

1.46

%

1.46

%

1.42

%

1.60

%


(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

 

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income

Three months ended






March 31




Dollars in thousands

2023

2022

Change

Interest income

$

2,326,985


928,256


151

%

Interest expense

508,721


24,082




Net interest income

1,818,264


904,174


101

Provision for credit losses

120,000


10,000




Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,698,264


894,174


90

Other income









Mortgage banking revenues

84,985


109,148


-22

Service charges on deposit accounts

113,546


101,507


12

Trust income

193,802


169,213


15

Brokerage services income

24,041


20,190


19

Trading account and non-hedging
     derivative gains

11,675


5,369


117

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(416)


(743)




Other revenues from operations

159,500


136,203


17

Total other income

587,133


540,887


9

Other expense









Salaries and employee benefits

807,942


577,520


40

Equipment and net occupancy

126,904


85,812


48

Outside data processing and software

105,780


79,719


33

FDIC assessments

29,758


15,576


91

Advertising and marketing

31,063


16,024


94

Printing, postage and supplies

14,183


10,150


40

Amortization of core deposit and other
     intangible assets

17,208


1,256




Other costs of operations

226,392


173,684


30

Total other expense

1,359,230


959,741


42

Income before income taxes

926,167


475,320


95

Applicable income taxes

224,543


113,146


98

Net income

$

701,624


362,174


94

%

 

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend

Three months ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dollars in thousands

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Interest income

$

2,326,985


2,072,209


1,781,513


1,465,142


928,256

Interest expense

508,721


244,835


102,822


53,425


24,082

Net interest income

1,818,264


1,827,374


1,678,691


1,411,717


904,174

Provision for credit losses

120,000


90,000


115,000


302,000


10,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,698,264


1,737,374


1,563,691


1,109,717


894,174

Other income














Mortgage banking revenues

84,985


81,521


83,041


82,926


109,148

Service charges on deposit accounts

113,546


105,714


115,213


124,170


101,507

Trust income

193,802


194,843


186,577


190,084


169,213

Brokerage services income

24,041


22,463


21,086


24,138


20,190

Trading account and non-hedging
     derivative gains

11,675


14,043


5,081


2,293


5,369

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(416)


(3,773)


(1,108)


(62)


(743)

Other revenues from operations

159,500


266,726


153,189


147,551


136,203

Total other income

587,133


681,537


563,079


571,100


540,887

Other expense














Salaries and employee benefits

807,942


697,276


736,354


776,201


577,520

Equipment and net occupancy

126,904


136,732


127,117


124,655


85,812

Outside data processing and software

105,780


107,886


95,068


93,820


79,719

FDIC assessments

29,758


24,008


28,105


22,585


15,576

Advertising and marketing

31,063


32,691


21,398


20,635


16,024

Printing, postage and supplies

14,183


15,082


14,768


15,570


10,150

Amortization of core deposit and other
     intangible assets

17,208


17,600


18,384


18,384


1,256

Other costs of operations

226,392


377,013


238,059


331,304


173,684

Total other expense

1,359,230


1,408,288


1,279,253


1,403,154


959,741

Income before income taxes

926,167


1,010,623


847,517


277,663


475,320

Applicable income taxes

224,543


245,252


200,921


60,141


113,146

Net income

$

701,624


765,371


646,596


217,522


362,174

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

March 31




Dollars in thousands

2023

2022

Change

ASSETS









Cash and due from banks

$

1,817,740


1,411,460


29

%

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

22,306,425


36,025,382


-38

Trading account

165,216


46,854


253

Investment securities

28,443,209


9,356,832


204

Loans and leases:









Commercial, financial, etc.

43,758,361


23,496,017


86

Real estate - commercial

45,072,541


34,553,558


30

Real estate - consumer

23,789,945


15,595,879


53

Consumer

20,316,845


18,162,938


12

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

132,937,692


91,808,392


45

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,975,110


1,472,359


34

Net loans and leases

130,962,582


90,336,033


45

Goodwill

8,490,089


4,593,112


85

Core deposit and other intangible assets

192,166


2,742




Other assets

10,578,980


8,091,137


31

Total assets

$

202,956,407


149,863,552


35

%











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

59,955,033


58,520,366


2

%

Interest-bearing deposits

99,120,207


67,798,347


46

Total deposits

159,075,240


126,318,713


26

Short-term borrowings

6,995,302


50,307




Accrued interest and other liabilities

4,045,804


2,174,925


86

Long-term borrowings

7,462,890


3,443,587


117

Total liabilities

177,579,236


131,987,532


35

Shareholders' equity:









Preferred

2,010,600


1,750,000


15

Common

23,366,571


16,126,020


45

Total shareholders' equity

25,377,171


17,876,020


42

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

202,956,407


149,863,552


35

%

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dollars in thousands

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

ASSETS













Cash and due from banks

$

1,817,740


1,517,244


2,255,810


1,688,274


1,411,460

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

22,306,425


24,958,719


25,391,528


33,437,454


36,025,382

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell
     securities




3,000





250,250



Trading account

165,216


117,847


129,672


133,855


46,854

Investment securities

28,443,209


25,210,871


24,603,765


22,801,717


9,356,832

Loans and leases:













Commercial, financial, etc.

43,758,361


41,850,566


38,807,949


39,108,676


23,496,017

Real estate - commercial

45,072,541


45,364,571


46,138,665


46,795,139


34,553,558

Real estate - consumer

23,789,945


23,755,947


23,074,280


22,767,107


15,595,879

Consumer

20,316,845


20,593,079


20,204,693


19,815,198


18,162,938

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

132,937,692


131,564,163


128,225,587


128,486,120


91,808,392

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,975,110


1,925,331


1,875,591


1,823,790


1,472,359

Net loans and leases

130,962,582


129,638,832


126,349,996


126,662,330


90,336,033

Goodwill

8,490,089


8,490,089


8,501,357


8,501,357


4,593,112

Core deposit and other intangible assets

192,166


209,374


226,974


245,358


2,742

Other assets

10,578,980


10,583,865


10,496,377


10,312,294


8,091,137

Total assets

$

202,956,407


200,729,841


197,955,479


204,032,889


149,863,552















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

59,955,033


65,501,860


73,023,271


72,375,515


58,520,366

Interest-bearing deposits

99,120,207


98,013,008


90,822,117


97,982,881


67,798,347

Total deposits

159,075,240


163,514,868


163,845,388


170,358,396


126,318,713

Short-term borrowings

6,995,302


3,554,951


917,806


1,119,321


50,307

Accrued interest and other liabilities

4,045,804


4,377,495


4,476,456


3,743,278


2,174,925

Long-term borrowings

7,462,890


3,964,537


3,459,336


3,017,363


3,443,587

Total liabilities

177,579,236


175,411,851


172,698,986


178,238,358


131,987,532

Shareholders' equity:













Preferred

2,010,600


2,010,600


2,010,600


2,010,600


1,750,000

Common

23,366,571


23,307,390


23,245,893


23,783,931


16,126,020

Total shareholders' equity

25,377,171


25,317,990


25,256,493


25,794,531


17,876,020

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

202,956,407


200,729,841


197,955,479


204,032,889


149,863,552

 

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates

Three months ended

Change in balance



March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, 2023 from

Dollars in millions

2023

2022

2022

March 31,

December 31,



Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

2022

2022

ASSETS
























Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$

24,312


4.64

%

38,693


.19

%

25,089


3.75

%

-37

%

-3

%

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell
      securities




4.89





.71





4.32





-41

Trading account

123


2.32


48


1.61


122


2.13


155




Investment securities

27,622


3.00


7,724


2.06


25,297


2.77


258


9

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount
























Commercial, financial, etc.

42,428


6.46


23,305


3.61


40,038


5.76


82


6

Real estate - commercial

45,327


5.82


34,957


3.86


45,690


5.06


30


-1

Real estate - consumer

23,770


3.96


15,870


3.55


23,334


3.92


50


2

Consumer

20,487


5.67


18,027


4.23


20,344


5.28


14


1

Total loans and leases, net

132,012


5.70


92,159


3.85


129,406


5.12


43


2

Total earning assets

184,069


5.16


138,624


2.72


179,914


4.60


33


2

Goodwill

8,490





4,593





8,494





85




Core deposit and other intangible assets

201





3





218








-8

Other assets

9,839





8,428





9,966





17


-1

Total assets

$

202,599





151,648





198,592





34

%

2

%


























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
























Interest-bearing deposits
























Savings and interest-checking deposits

$

88,053


1.28


67,267


.04


87,068


.76


31

%

1

%

Time deposits

11,630


3.11


2,647


.21


6,182


1.29


339


88

Total interest-bearing deposits

99,683


1.49


69,914


.05


93,250


.80


43


7

Short-term borrowings

4,994


4.69


56


.01


1,632


3.24





206

Long-term borrowings

6,511


5.27


3,442


1.88


3,753


4.65


89


73

Total interest-bearing liabilities

111,188


1.86


73,412


.13


98,635


.98


51


13

Noninterest-bearing deposits

61,854





58,141





70,218





6


-12

Other liabilities

4,180





2,201





4,393





90


-5

Total liabilities

177,222





133,754





173,246





32


2

Shareholders' equity

25,377





17,894





25,346





42




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

202,599





151,648





198,592





34

%

2

%


























Net interest spread




3.30





2.59





3.62







Contribution of interest-free funds




.74





.06





.44







Net interest margin




4.04

%



2.65

%



4.06

%





 

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend

Three months ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Income statement data














In thousands, except per share














Net income














Net income

$

701,624


765,371


646,596


217,522


362,174

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

13,311


13,559


14,141


14,138


933

Merger-related expenses (1)




33,429


39,293


345,962


12,892

Net operating income

$

714,935


812,359


700,030


577,622


375,999
















Earnings per common share














Diluted earnings per common share

$

4.01


4.29


3.53


1.08


2.62

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.08


.08


.08


.08


.01

Merger-related expenses (1)




.20


.22


1.94


.10

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$

4.09


4.57


3.83


3.10


2.73
















Other expense














Other expense

$

1,359,230


1,408,288


1,279,253


1,403,154


959,741

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(17,208)


(17,600)


(18,384)


(18,384)


(1,256)

Merger-related expenses




(45,113)


(53,027)


(222,809)


(17,372)

Noninterest operating expense

$

1,342,022


1,345,575


1,207,842


1,161,961


941,113

Merger-related expenses














Salaries and employee benefits

$




3,670


13,094


85,299


87

Equipment and net occupancy




2,294


2,106


502


1,807

Outside data processing and software




2,193


2,277


716


252

Advertising and marketing




5,258


2,177


1,199


628

Printing, postage and supplies




2,953


651


2,460


722

Other costs of operations




28,745


32,722


132,633


13,876

Other expense




45,113


53,027


222,809


17,372

Provision for credit losses










242,000



Total

$




45,113


53,027


464,809


17,372

Efficiency ratio














Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$

1,342,022


1,345,575


1,207,842


1,161,961


941,113

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

1,831,726


1,840,759


1,690,518


1,422,443


907,408

Other income

587,133


681,537


563,079


571,100


540,887

Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(416)


(3,773)


(1,108)


(62)


(743)

Denominator

$

2,419,275


2,526,069


2,254,705


1,993,605


1,449,038

Efficiency ratio

55.5

%

53.3

%

53.6

%

58.3

%

64.9

%

Balance sheet data














In millions














Average assets














Average assets

$

202,599


198,592


201,131


208,865


151,648

Goodwill

(8,490)


(8,494)


(8,501)


(8,501)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(201)


(218)


(236)


(254)


(3)

Deferred taxes

49


54


56


60


1

Average tangible assets

$

193,957


189,934


192,450


200,170


147,053

Average common equity














Average total equity

$

25,377


25,346


25,665


26,090


17,894

Preferred stock

(2,011)


(2,011)


(2,011)


(2,011)


(1,750)

Average common equity

23,366


23,335


23,654


24,079


16,144

Goodwill

(8,490)


(8,494)


(8,501)


(8,501)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(201)


(218)


(236)


(254)


(3)

Deferred taxes

49


54


56


60


1

Average tangible common equity

$

14,724


14,677


14,973


15,384


11,549

At end of quarter














Total assets














Total assets

$

202,956


200,730


197,955


204,033


149,864

Goodwill

(8,490)


(8,490)


(8,501)


(8,501)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(192)


(209)


(227)


(245)


(3)

Deferred taxes

47


51


54


57


1

Total tangible assets

$

194,321


192,082


189,281


195,344


145,269

Total common equity














Total equity

$

25,377


25,318


25,256


25,795


17,876

Preferred stock

(2,011)


(2,011)


(2,011)


(2,011)


(1,750)

Common equity

23,366


23,307


23,245


23,784


16,126

Goodwill

(8,490)


(8,490)


(8,501)


(8,501)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(192)


(209)


(227)


(245)


(3)

Deferred taxes

47


51


54


57


1

Total tangible common equity

$

14,731


14,659


14,571


15,095


11,531


(1)

After any related tax effect.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-corporation-announces-first-quarter-results-301798729.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

You just read:

M&T BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more