Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 853 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,917 in the last 365 days.

Bitget Will List HELLO (HELLO) in the Innovation Zone

Victoria, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2023) - Bitget Will List HELLO (HELLO) in the Innovation Zone. Spot Grid Trading will go live at the same time. Check out the details below:

Innovation Zone：

Bitget Innovation Zone is mainly for trending tokens (initial) listing. A 60-day valuation period will be given for all the newly listed pairs in the zone. Trading pairs will be delisted if the trading pairs do not meet the criteria (etc: Market Depth).

Deposit time: 13th Apr, 7 AM(UTC)
Trading time: 13th Apr, 11 AM (UTC)
Withdrawal time: 14th Apr, 11 AM (UTC)
Campaign Period: 13th Apr, 11.30 AM - 18 Apr, 11.30 AM (UTC)
Spot Trading Link: HELLO/USDT
Spot Grid Trading Link: HELLO/USDT
Fee Schedule: HELLO/USDT

Introduction

HELLO is a Web3 native ecosystem that enables original programming, games and NFT to seamlessly connect to Web3. It aims to attract another billion Web3 users by creating a seamless "Web2 and Web3" experience.

HELLO Labs is the future of crypto and entertainment, a Web3 native ecosystem that incubates, produces, funds and distributes original programming, games and NFTs. Coining the term "Cryptotainment", it is designed to fully realize the vast potential of Web3 and appeal to both crypto and mainstream mass audiences.

Founded by Paul Caslin, the Grammy-nominated Creative Director of the MTV VMA's, HELLO Labs seeks to onboard the next 1 billion Web3 users by creating a seamless "Web2 meets Web3" experience; that guides even the most basic of users to take their first step of owning a digital asset, playing Web3 games, or watching exclusive shows like Killer Whales and Crypto Cribs.

Contract Address (BEP-20): 0x0f1cbed8efa0e012adbccb1638d0ab0147d5ac00

Website | Twitter | Telegram

Terms and Conditions

  1. Participants must complete KYC verification to be eligible for the event.
  2. Rewards will be distributed to the winners' spot accounts within seven working days after the event ends.
  3. All participants must strictly comply with Bitget's terms and conditions.
  4. In case of cheating or using multiple accounts for rewards, or other violations, Bitget reserves the right to disqualify the users involved and forfeit their rewards.
  5. Bitget reserves the right to amend or revise the terms of this promotion, or cancel it at any time without prior notice at its sole discretion.
  6. Bitget reserves the right of final decision regarding this promotion. Contact customer service if you have any questions.

PR Contact

ZEX PR WIRE ™
info@zexprwire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162637

You just read:

Bitget Will List HELLO (HELLO) in the Innovation Zone

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more