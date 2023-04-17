Victoria, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2023) - Bitget Will List HELLO (HELLO) in the Innovation Zone. Spot Grid Trading will go live at the same time. Check out the details below:

Innovation Zone：

Bitget Innovation Zone is mainly for trending tokens (initial) listing. A 60-day valuation period will be given for all the newly listed pairs in the zone. Trading pairs will be delisted if the trading pairs do not meet the criteria (etc: Market Depth).

Deposit time: 13th Apr, 7 AM(UTC)

Trading time: 13th Apr, 11 AM (UTC)

Withdrawal time: 14th Apr, 11 AM (UTC)

Campaign Period: 13th Apr, 11.30 AM - 18 Apr, 11.30 AM (UTC)

Spot Trading Link: HELLO/USDT

Spot Grid Trading Link: HELLO/USDT

Fee Schedule: HELLO/USDT

Introduction

HELLO is a Web3 native ecosystem that enables original programming, games and NFT to seamlessly connect to Web3. It aims to attract another billion Web3 users by creating a seamless "Web2 and Web3" experience.

HELLO Labs is the future of crypto and entertainment, a Web3 native ecosystem that incubates, produces, funds and distributes original programming, games and NFTs. Coining the term "Cryptotainment", it is designed to fully realize the vast potential of Web3 and appeal to both crypto and mainstream mass audiences.

Founded by Paul Caslin, the Grammy-nominated Creative Director of the MTV VMA's, HELLO Labs seeks to onboard the next 1 billion Web3 users by creating a seamless "Web2 meets Web3" experience; that guides even the most basic of users to take their first step of owning a digital asset, playing Web3 games, or watching exclusive shows like Killer Whales and Crypto Cribs.

Contract Address (BEP-20): 0x0f1cbed8efa0e012adbccb1638d0ab0147d5ac00

Website | Twitter | Telegram

Terms and Conditions

