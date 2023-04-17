Parsons To Showcase Transformative Space Capabilities at 38th Space Symposium

CENTREVILLE, Va., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation PSN will highlight innovative, integrated capabilities that advance national security mission requirements at the 38th Space Symposium on April 17-20, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company has delivered pioneering, operationally proven capabilities in the space domain for decades, focusing on end-to-end solutions in satellite ground control as-a-service; small satellite integration for launch; space domain awareness; assured position, navigation, and timing (PNT); and satellite operation resiliency mission areas.



"Every day we're transforming the space domain for more than 200 customers and partners across government and commercial industries, as we have for more than 20 years," said James Lackey, senior vice president for Parsons' Mission Solutions sector. "As the role of space continues to dramatically shift and evolve, we're excited to continue providing end-to-end, agile, scalable, and affordable customized mission solutions that enable operations for 50 percent of Department of Defense (DoD) satellites and 75 percent of NASA and NOAA satellites."

Underpinning the company's holistic approach to deliver affordable space access to government and commercial systems is the Parsons Space Operations Center (PSOC), located in Colorado Springs. PSOC provides a fully trained spacecraft operations staff already working as the sole-source provider for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Blackjack Ground Operations, and recently added the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Polar Operational Environmental Satellites (POES) Extended Life contracts for the NOAA POES-15, 18, and 19 spacecraft.

Both contracts are executed following a Ground Operations Center as a Service (GOCaaS) model, alleviating the need for government investment in costly architecture and operations.

Further unraveling space access complexities, Parsons' Launch Manifest Systems Integration (LMSI) service, located in Torrance, California, provides affordable ride-share capabilities to small-satellites aboard existing government payloads. Parsons has successfully delivered five launches to date for Space Force, actively executing four additional multi-manifest missions to be launched in the next two years and has commercial small satellite integration capabilities known as Space Access.

The company's solutions support mission success by including all components necessary for complete satellite ground implementations — from prototypes to global constellations. Enhanced by artificial intelligence and machine learning technology applications, Parsons also collects and analyzes geospatial intelligence, making it actionable and accessible to empower the end user and accelerating the warfighter's decision chain.

Parsons' experience in satellite integration, command, control, and operations unlocks the full potential of warfighting in the space domain as well as the company's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions on its customers' most difficult challenges.

Products and capabilities on display at the Parsons' booth, 1134, at Space Symposium include:

Ground Operations Center as a Service (GOCaaS) is a 24/7 service for spacecraft operations. Rather than buying, owning, and maintaining a ground system, GOCaaS provides the systems and staff to operate spacecraft and deliver mission data to the owner and customers, as needed. GOCaaS employs automation to reduce cost but includes experienced spacecraft operators, redundant power, networks, and built-in cybersecurity, reducing cost of satellite ground operations for our customers with a resilient solution.

Parsons Digital Engineering Framework (PDEF) is an architecture-based off-the-shelf technology and open-source tool configurable to client-specific needs. PDEF provides digital engineering modeling and simulation teams with a high degree of autonomy to create and develop analysis and analytics for complex problems.

DYSE empowers modeling and simulation through a dynamic spectrum environment emulator (DYSE) that mimics operationally realistic operating environments so users can validate concepts, refine capabilities, and assess performance before proceeding to physical device test and evaluation.

Launch Manifest Systems Integrator (LMSI) capabilities deliver the full range of hardware and system integration services, including the design, assembly, testing, and processing required to integrate small-satellite payloads onto a launch system, including commercial ridesharing capabilities through Parsons' Space Access offering.

OrbitXchange™ provides increased capacity for satellite operations through commercial antenna services in a cyber secure cloud environment, in partnership with globally distributed commercial antenna operators.

Optimyz™ adds automation and resiliency to spacecraft operations with machine-to-machine scheduling for space-to-ground and space-to-space operations, employing a variety of algorithms to optimize based on priority, quality of service, or price.

Space Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) harnesses cutting-edge technology to bring the power of AI/ML to the space industry. Designed to meet the unique challenges of space-based operations, Parsons' innovation provides reliable, accurate, and real time automated insights for government and commercial space missions.

TReX enables testing and evaluation of next-generation SIGINT and electronic warfare operations, allowing users to transmit and receive high fidelity representations of many commercial and non-commercial threat emitters, and test new EW techniques against their waveforms.

ER310 software defined radio is a flexible, high-performance, handheld platform designed to host and execute challenging RF applications with demanding real-time processing and communications requirements.



