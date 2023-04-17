Global Hand Blender Market Size & Share Revenue to Exceed $611.5 Million by 2030 with 8.5% CAGR | Food Industry Analysis

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,913 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Alexandria, VA, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Hand Blender Market By Product (Corded And Cordless), By Application (Residential And Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Offline And Online), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.
“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Hand Blender Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 318.4 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 611.5 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”
What is Hand Blender? How big is the Hand Blender Industry?
Hand Blender Market Coverage & Overview:
The global hand blender market size was worth around USD 318.4 million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 611.5 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.5% between 2023 and 2030.
The hand blender is a kitchen and laboratory tool that can be used to crush, combine, and blend various materials, including food. It has a revolving metal blade at the bottom that is driven by an electric motor and is common in commercial kitchens. The device is frequently used to chop vegetables and other foods, as well as to make soups, juices, and other dishes because it aids in fully stirring the ingredients.
Global Hand Blender Market: Growth Factors
The primary factor projected to drive the global hand blender market is the rise in spending on portable kitchen appliances among families to improve cooking convenience. Additionally, it is anticipated that global middle-income age groups' evolving inclinations towards a luxurious lifestyle will encourage expenditure on high-tech kitchen appliances like hand blenders. In addition, due to a fast-paced lifestyle, consumer choice has changed to portable kitchen gadgets. Because of a movement in attention toward cooking at home for a healthy lifestyle, the working-class population has been much more likely to embrace small and versatile kitchen appliances.
Furthermore, consumers are embracing kitchen appliances with superior space-saving and multi-functional features due to the rise in the number of working women and the global decline in the size of households. These portable cooking gadgets are frequently used in both domestic and commercial settings, such as bakeries and fast-food restaurants. To reach the widest possible consumer base in the unexplored market, major kitchen appliance manufacturers are making investments in emerging nations.
For instance, De'Longhi Group stated in September 2018 that it would be expanding its line of portable kitchen products to include Braun-branded blenders, hand blenders, and hand mixers. The Braun MultiQuick 5 Baby, one of the most popular hand blenders, will also be released by the firm. A 350-watt motor and two-speed options are included with the device. Additionally, the design of this blender makes it appropriate for producing the best purée possible for baby food. However, the lack of power and functionality is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 318.4 million
|Projected Market Size in 2030
|USD 611.5 million
|CAGR Growth Rate
|8.5% CAGR
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Years
|2023-2030
|Key Market Players
|Siroca, Braun, TESCOM, Iris Ohyama, Conair, Whirlpool, Breville, Philips, Vitamix, Panasonic, Vitantonio, JVC Kenwood, Electrolux, Twinbird, ESGE, Vremi, Russell Hobbs, Hamilton Beach, Krups and Calphalon among others.
|Key Segment
|By Product, By Application, By Distribution Channel, And By Region
|Major Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa
|Purchase Options
Hand Blender Market: Segmentation Analysis
The global hand blender market is segmented based on product, application, distribution channel, and region.
Based on the product, the hand blender industry is bifurcated into corded and cordless. The corded segment captures the largest market share during the forecast period. The high-power rating labels on these products are taken as evidence that they are energy-consuming machinery. On the other hand, the cordless segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period.
Based on the application, the global hand blender industry is divided into residential and commercial. The commercial segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the forecast period. The growth in the segment is attributed to the growing infrastructural facilities such as restaurants and hotels across the globe. Moreover, the demand for this product across numerous resorts and tourist destinations throughout the world is further anticipated to be supported by people's growing interest in leisure travel and activities. Thus, driving the segment growth.
Based on the distribution channel, the hand blender industry is segmented into offline and online. The online segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growing adoption of smartphones coupled with increasing internet penetration is responsible for the segment growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the high degree of comfort and shopping ease related to the channel. Additionally, e-commerce sites like Rakuten, Amazon, Walmart, and Flipkart, as well as social media and Google ads, have a significant impact on consumer choices for buying home electronics, including hand blenders.
The global Hand Blender market is segmented as follows:
By Product
By Application
By Distribution Channel
By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030.
Competitive Landscape
Some of the main competitors dominating the global Hand Blender market include -
Key Insights from Primary Research:
Key questions answered in this report:
Key Offerings:
Regional Analysis:
North America is expected to dominate the global hand blender market over the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the increasing population of working women and the changing eating pattern. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing consumer demand for modular kitchens along with smart appliances, in turn, drive the market growth in the region.
By Region
Recent Developments
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
About Zion Market Research:
Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.
Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.
