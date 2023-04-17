Ring Energy Announces Participation in EnerCom Dallas Conference

There were 829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,891 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today announced its participation in the EnerCom Dallas Conference to be held in Dallas, Texas where Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paul McKinney is scheduled to make a presentation on Tuesday, April 18th at 9:15 am Central Daylight Time.
Senior management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors. The presentation will be webcast live and archived on Ring’s website, www.ringenergy.com, in the “Investors” section. An updated investor slide deck will be posted today in the “Investors” section of Ring’s website under “Presentations”.
ABOUT RING ENERGY, INC.
Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the conventional development of its Permian Basin assets in West Texas. For additional information, please visit www.ringenergy.com.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Al Petrie Advisors
Al Petrie, Senior Partner
Phone: 281-975-2146
Email: apetrie@ringenergy.com