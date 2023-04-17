Exploring the Growing Epigenetics Market: Understanding the Role of Epigenetic Modifications in Disease & Drug Discovery

Epigenetics Market 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epigenetics is a branch of genetics that studies changes in gene expression or cellular phenotype that do not involve changes to the underlying DNA sequence. The epigenetics market refers to the business of developing and selling products and services related to epigenetic research, including tools and technologies used to study epigenetic modifications, drugs that target epigenetic mechanisms, and diagnostic tests based on epigenetic biomarkers.

The epigenetics market has seen significant growth in recent years due to increasing interest in understanding the role of epigenetic modifications in disease and the development of new drugs that target these modifications. The market includes a wide range of companies, from large pharmaceutical companies to small biotech startups, all working to advance our understanding of epigenetics and develop new treatments for a variety of diseases.

According to the report, the 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐍𝐀 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟒.𝟗𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐢𝐭 $𝟐𝟓.𝟏𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟕.𝟔% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

There was a steep decline in the number of patients visiting clinics and hospitals for RNA based therapies, which, in turn, decreased the demand for RNA based therapeutic products, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic. This impacted the global RNA based therapeutic market negatively.

Also, mRNA vaccines could potentially offer long-term solutions all over the world for diseases ranging from influenza to AIDS, but owing to lockdown measures and temporary closure of research institutes and academic research, the demand for RNA based therapeutic solutions decreased significantly.

This trend is quite likely to continue till the pandemic is completely over.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐩𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Products: The epigenetics market includes a wide range of products, such as reagents and kits, enzymes, instruments and consumables, and bioinformatics tools.

Research Areas: The market is also segmented by research areas, such as oncology, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases, immunology, and developmental biology.

End-Users: The epigenetics market caters to different end-users, such as academic and research institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and contract research organizations.

Overall, the market is driven by the increasing demand for epigenetic research in drug discovery and development, as well as the growing interest in personalized medicine and precision healthcare.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐩𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

There are several factors that impact the Epigenetics Market, but one of the top impacting factors is the increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases. Epigenetics plays a critical role in the development and progression of many diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurological disorders. As a result, there is growing interest in using epigenetic biomarkers and therapies for disease diagnosis and treatment.

Another factor driving the growth of the Epigenetics Market is the increasing investment in epigenetic research and development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Many companies are investing in epigenetic drug discovery and development to target epigenetic modifications that are associated with various diseases.

Furthermore, the development of new technologies and tools for epigenetic research, such as CRISPR-Cas9 and single-cell sequencing, is also contributing to the growth of the market. These technologies enable researchers to study epigenetic modifications at a level of detail that was previously not possible.

Lastly, the increasing adoption of personalized medicine and precision healthcare is also driving the growth of the Epigenetics Market. Epigenetic biomarkers can be used to identify patient subgroups with different disease risks and treatment responses, leading to more targeted and effective therapies.

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝟏𝟎 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐩𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Abcam plc

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Zymo Research Corporation

Active Motif, Inc.

Epizyme, Inc.

New England Biolabs, Inc.

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths the global RNA based therapeutics market. High expenditure on R&D, presence of major players & their product availability, and well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region propel the market growth. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 18.9% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to improvements in R&D facilities, available disposable income, and rapidly developing economic conditions.

