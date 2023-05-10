Global Biodegradable Films Market Competitors And Trends

Biodegradable Films Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Biodegradable Films Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the biodegradable films market. As per TBRC’s biodegradable films market forecast, the biodegradable films global market is expected to grow to $1.64 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The growing bioplastics industry worldwide is expected to propel the growth of the biodegradable film industry going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest biodegradable films industry share. Major players in the biodegradable films industry include BASF SE, Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd., Taghleef Industries, BioBag Americas Inc., Plascon Group, Avery Dennison Corporation.

Biodegradable Films Market Segments

1) By Type: Polylactic Acid (PLA), Starch Blends, Biodegradable Polyesters, Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), and Other Types

2) By Application: Bags, Mulch Films, Wrapping Films, Liners, Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Food And Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Agriculture, Metal, Glass, Other End-Users

Biodegradable films are plastic packaging films that contain additives during manufacture. These additives, which are frequently enzymes, either aid in the decomposition of the plastic or are composed of proteins, polysaccharides, or fatty components.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Biodegradable Films Market Trends

4. Biodegradable Films Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Biodegradable Films Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

