UZBEKISTAN, April 16 - The President of Uzbekistan and the President of Turkmenistan discuss current issues of developing practical cooperation

On April 15, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The President of Uzbekistan expressed sincere condolences and words of sympathy to the President of Turkmenistan in connection with the heavy loss – the death of his grandmother, the esteemed Ogulabat eje Berdimuhamedova.

Issues of further strengthening Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan strategic partnership and enhancing practical cooperation in accordance with the agreements reached at the highest level were considered.

The fruitful results of the recent meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, the meetings held between the foreign ministries, the ministries of transport, culture and other events were positively assessed.

The main attention was paid to the issues of trade and economic cooperation, primarily the creation of the “Shavat – Dashoguz” border trade zone, the implementation of cooperation projects in priority sectors of the economy, and the continuation of active cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

The heads of state also discussed the schedule of the upcoming events, exchanged congratulations and sincere wishes on the occasion of the upcoming Ramadan Hayit (Eid al-Fitr).

Source: UzA