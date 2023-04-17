Unfolding Opportunities in the Specialty Papers Market: Exploring Niche Applications and Emerging Trends
Specialty papers market driven by eco-friendly packaging demand, premium paper consumption, and functional/decorative papers.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future
According to MRFR analysis, the global Specialty Papers Market is projected to grow USD 71.25 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period 2023 - 2030.
The market's name alone indicates that it has certain unique qualities that are intended to improve its usability. The raw material for making this is pulp, which consists of wood chips, recyclable paper, and wood pulp along with a few cotton fibers. The pulp is put into the machine that makes paper while the recyclable paper is supplied with particular helpful chemicals to increase its usage. The COVID pandemic has caused a lull in business. Most production facilities have experienced closures. The supply chain was disrupted by this outbreak, which also caused changes in customer behavior. For the protection of the populace across the country, the government ordered a lockdown and shutdown. The supply of specialist items was subsequently constrained both worldwide and locally as a result. COVID even caused the market value to decline.
Regional Analysis
The European market is the most important one worldwide. It was mostly caused by the region's increased market expansion in the food and beverage industries. It was observed that the European market contributed a sizable portion to the growth of the specialty papers market during the global projection period.
Asia-Pacific takes up a significant portion. Due to the availability of many sustainable raw materials, users in this region are considerably more aware of Germany's use of various packaging materials. The widening of the Asia-Pacific area has been anticipated. Due to its high demand for adopting a significant position in the ink printing sector, which increases the market size, China is in a strong position.
Market Segmentation
The Global Specialty Papers market has been segmented into Type, Raw Material, and Application.
Based on the Type, the market has been segmented into Décor Paper, Flexible Packaging Papers, Release Liner Paper, Printing Paper, Masking Tape, and Others.
Based on the Raw Material, the market has been segmented into Pulp, Fillers & Binders, Additives, and Others.
Based on the Application, the market has been segmented into Building & Construction, Packaging & Labeling, Industrial, Printing & Writing, and Others.
Key Players
Some of the key market players are Nippon Paper Group Inc, Griff Paper and Film, Domtar Corporation, Robert Wilson Paper Corporation, Mondi, International Paper Company, Sappi Limited, Kanzaki Specialty Papers Inc, Stora Enso Oyj, Munksjo Corporation.
