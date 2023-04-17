Streamlining the Supply Chain: Improving Efficiency in Finished Vehicle Logistics

Increase in demand of electric vehicles provides lucrative opportunities for the global finished vehicles logistics market.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finished Vehicle Logistics refers to all activities that occur from the moment a new consumer vehicle leaves the manufactures and until it arrives at the dealership. It deals with a variety of tasks, including port processing, shipyard management, claims management, and inspections. Finished Vehicle logistics is a highly specialized sector of the transportation industry. Increased vehicle registrations in developed and developing countries, organized vehicle transport and storage activities, the emergence of electric vehicles, and increased investment in the automotive industry are some of which drives the global finished vehicles logistics. Furthermore, the increase in demand for blockchain technology is the emerging trend projected to drive the growth of the finished vehicle logistics market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has widely disrupted the automotive industry, directly affecting the finished vehicles logistics industry. It has resulted in shut down of manufacturing facilities and a decline in the sales volume. Furthermore, because of the global trade restrictions, trade between vehicles has been impossible, declining the growth of the offline mode of the logistics industry across the globe. These expected restrictions, will adversely affect the finished vehicles logistics industry, Companies however are taking precautionary measures to combat the adverse effects of the outbreak and help people with their services.

Blockchain is a distributed ledger technology that can securely and permanently record transactions between parties. Blockchain basically eliminates the need for intermediaries who were previously required to function as trusted third parties to verify, record, and coordinate transactions by ‘sharing’ databases across numerous parties. Most companies are using this technology to conduct cost-saving business operations for vehicle logistics., The use of blockchain in the finished vehicles logistics industry will make the transportation process more transparent and efficient.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

▶This study presents the analytical depiction of the finished vehicles logistics industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

▶The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of finished vehicles logistics market.

▶The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the growth scenario of the finished vehicles logistics market.

▶The report provides a detailed finished vehicles logistics market analysis based on competitive intensity and the competition that will take shape in coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 DHL International GmbH, SNCF, XPO Logistics, DSV, Imperial Logistics, Panalpina, Kuehne + Nagel, Ryder System Inc., SCHNELLECKE GROUP AG & CO. KG, Hellmann, CEVA Logistics

By Region

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)